What are the 3 best years for film in the 2000s?
2000
Gladiator
Memento
Requiem for a Dream
Snatch
Amores Perros
Almost Famous
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Dancer in the Dark
Cast Away
Remember the Titans
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Billy Elliot
American Psycho
Traffic
Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust
Battle Royale
Malena
Erin Brockovich
The Emperor's New Groove
High Fidelity
Frequency
X-Men
Unbreakable
Sexy Beast
Finding Forrester
The Patriot
Chocolat
Pay It Forward
Quills
Men of Honor
Wonder Boys
Chopper
Before Night Falls
Pitch Black
Meet the Parents
Boiler Room
Pollock
Shadow of the Vampire
Road to El Dorado
Tigerland
The Contender
The Family Man
Final Destination
The Gift
The Whole Nine Yards
The Legend of Bagger Vance
U-571
The Replacements
Me, Myself & Irene
What Lies Beneath
Shanghai Noon
Titan A.E.
The Way of the Gun
Road Trip
What Women Want
The Perfect Storm
Gone in 60 Seconds
2001
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Spirited Away
Amélie
A Beautiful Mind
Monsters, Inc.
Donnie Darko
Mulholland Drive
Shrek
Training Day
Cowboy Bebop: The Movie
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Ocean's Eleven
Black Hawk Down
Y tu mamá también
Moulin Rouge!
The Others
I Am Sam
The Royal Tenenbaums
Blow
Enemy at the Gates
The Man Who Wasn't There
K-PAX
Ghost World
Shaolin Soccer
Gosford Park
Frailty
Spy Game
A Knight's Tale
Monster Ball
Vanilla Sky
The Majestic
Hearts in Atlantis
The Fast and the Furious
Bridget Jones's Diary
Hannibal
Serendipity
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
The Score
Rush Hour 2
From Hell
The Pledge
Sweet November
Ali
Joy Ride
Kiss of the Dragon
Legally Blonde
Zoolander
Swordfish
2002
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
City of God
The Pianist
Catch Me if You Can
Internal Affairs
Bowling for Columbine
Hero
The Bourne Identity
The Count of Monte Cristo
Road to Perdition
Adaptation
In America
Minority Report
25th Hour
28 Days Later
Gangs of New York
Ice Age
The Hours
Interstate 60
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Spider-Man
Irreversible
Lilo & Stitch
Equilibrium
Punch-Drunk Love
A Walk to Remember
Frida
Antwone Fisher
Red Dragon
8 Mile
Chicago
Insomnia
We Were Soldiers
Treasure Planet
About Schmidt
About a Boy
John Q
The Ring
Phone Booth
Narc
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
Signs
The Transporter
Panic Room
One Hour Photo
Bend It Like Beckham
Blade II
K-19: The Widowmaker
Spider
Ju-on: The Grudge
Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones
Resident Evil
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Jackass: The Movie
2003
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Oldboy
Kill Bill: Vol 1
Finding Nemo
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Memories of Murder
The Fog of War
Big Fish
Dogville
Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring
Mystic River
The Last Samurai
Lost in Translation
Good Bye Lenin!
The Station Agent
21 Grams
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
House of Sand and Fog
X2: X-Men United
Open Range
Monster
Identity
Matchstick Men
Seabiscuit
School of Rock
Cold Mountain
The Matrix Reloaded
Elf
Runaway Jury
Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior
Bad Santa
Old School
Underworld
The Italian Job
Coffee and Cigarettes
Girl with a Pearl Earring
Radio
Bruce Almighty
Peter Pan
The Matrix Revolutions
Something's Gotta Give
Tears of the Sun
Bad Boys II
The Recruit
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
2008
The Dark Knight
WALL-E
Gran Torino
A Wednesday
Slumdog Millionaire
Ip Man
Departures
Iron Man
In Bruges
The Wrestler
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Let the Right One In
Food Inc.
Taken
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Changeling
Man on Wire
The Reader
Kung Fu Panda
Ponyo
Seven Pounds
Frost/Nixon
Religulous
Doubt
The Hurt Locker
Synecdoche, New York
Milk
Felon
Revolutionary Road
RocknRolla
The Bank Job
Tropic Thunder
Vicky Cristina Barcelona
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Valkyrie
Defiance
Cloverfield
Body of Lies
Burn After Reading
Rambo
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Bronson
Marley & Me
Stepbrothers
Pineapple Express
The Duchess
Yes Man
Bolt
Street Kings
Eden Lake
Wanted
The Incredible Hulk
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Quantum of Solace
Mamma Mia!
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
The Forbidden Kingdom
@Bonos @TheTickG @Aegon Spengler @helax @MLarson @Plissken @newcastleman @Gene Tunney @Ima5starman @tank666 @HeLLMuTT @I Am Legion @Krixes
@Streeter @Koala @Shroud of turinabol @Michaelangelo @Nathan LaMontagne @Zer @Fox by the Sea @MichiganMMA1978 @Jar of Flies @ColemanwastheGOAT
@Strijfy @Cielo_ @Chesten_Hesten @yamahacrasher @armbarforhire @mainevent 140 @Lycandroid @the gorilla @qw3rty @Morning Star @Rawex @BroRogan @Razberry
@ChosenOne @Uber_Noober @Bluesbreaker @Cyrano200 @djacobox372 @Reign Supreme @TeTe @AlphaBetaShark @kiley_sean @wlu.29 @jx820 @jan230 @fungi
@PeterGriffin @milliniar @Adrian Anis @TheNinja @TheChance @Tone C @Cerberus87 @Texan6533 @Osculater @RoastBeast @Krimzon @JackWhite @stalehotdog
@yamahacrasher @JinKazama @Sirwastealot @RoastBeast @AFanNotAFighter @AlphaBetaShark @moreorless87 @TadDunbar @ricains_cretins @Winston Wolf @Xuh
@PRESIDENT TRUMP @Zookeeper Gabe @Prov3nance @Sweater of AV @Grassshoppa @calavera2 @TJ Dillashank @SoSo @Kraysla @AlphaBetaShark @BigSexy444
@wh4tttt @Nameless Ghoul @Razberry @Dillydilly @calavera2 @Sixpounder @stalehotdog @WhiteMousse @GirthBrooks @Azure @landon @calavera2 @iNoScopedJFK
@Sturm @khukurikoo @Dinkin_Flicka @BornOnMonday @WarDronx @40's @Wilmer Digreux @PurpleDrank @Gigacardio @King Joffery @Rogan789 @TCE
