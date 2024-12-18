2000

2001

2002

2003

2008

GladiatorMementoRequiem for a DreamSnatchAmores PerrosAlmost FamousCrouching Tiger, Hidden DragonDancer in the DarkCast AwayRemember the TitansO Brother, Where Art Thou?Billy ElliotAmerican PsychoTrafficVampire Hunter D: BloodlustBattle RoyaleMalenaErin BrockovichThe Emperor's New GrooveHigh FidelityFrequencyX-MenUnbreakableSexy BeastFinding ForresterThe PatriotChocolatPay It ForwardQuillsMen of HonorWonder BoysChopperBefore Night FallsPitch BlackMeet the ParentsBoiler RoomPollockShadow of the VampireRoad to El DoradoTigerlandThe ContenderThe Family ManFinal DestinationThe GiftThe Whole Nine YardsThe Legend of Bagger VanceU-571The ReplacementsMe, Myself & IreneWhat Lies BeneathShanghai NoonTitan A.E.The Way of the GunRoad TripWhat Women WantThe Perfect StormGone in 60 SecondsThe Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the RingSpirited AwayAmélieA Beautiful MindMonsters, Inc.Donnie DarkoMulholland DriveShrekTraining DayCowboy Bebop: The MovieHarry Potter and the Sorcerer's StoneOcean's ElevenBlack Hawk DownY tu mamá tambiénMoulin Rouge!The OthersI Am SamThe Royal TenenbaumsBlowEnemy at the GatesThe Man Who Wasn't ThereK-PAXGhost WorldShaolin SoccerGosford ParkFrailtySpy GameA Knight's TaleMonster BallVanilla SkyThe MajesticHearts in AtlantisThe Fast and the FuriousBridget Jones's DiaryHannibalSerendipityJay and Silent Bob Strike BackThe ScoreRush Hour 2From HellThe PledgeSweet NovemberAliJoy RideKiss of the DragonLegally BlondeZoolanderSwordfishThe Lord of the Rings: The Two TowersCity of GodThe PianistCatch Me if You CanInternal AffairsBowling for ColumbineHeroThe Bourne IdentityThe Count of Monte CristoRoad to PerditionAdaptationIn AmericaMinority Report25th Hour28 Days LaterGangs of New YorkIce AgeThe HoursInterstate 60Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsSpider-ManIrreversibleLilo & StitchEquilibriumPunch-Drunk LoveA Walk to RememberFridaAntwone FisherRed Dragon8 MileChicagoInsomniaWe Were SoldiersTreasure PlanetAbout SchmidtAbout a BoyJohn QThe RingPhone BoothNarcConfessions of a Dangerous MindSignsThe TransporterPanic RoomOne Hour PhotoBend It Like BeckhamBlade IIK-19: The WidowmakerSpiderJu-on: The GrudgeStar Wars: Episode II - Attack of the ClonesResident EvilMy Big Fat Greek WeddingJackass: The MovieThe Lord of the Rings: The Return of the KingOldboyKill Bill: Vol 1Finding NemoPirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black PearlMemories of MurderThe Fog of WarBig FishDogvilleSpring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and SpringMystic RiverThe Last SamuraiLost in TranslationGood Bye Lenin!The Station Agent21 GramsMaster and Commander: The Far Side of the WorldHouse of Sand and FogX2: X-Men UnitedOpen RangeMonsterIdentityMatchstick MenSeabiscuitSchool of RockCold MountainThe Matrix ReloadedElfRunaway JuryOng-Bak: The Thai WarriorBad SantaOld SchoolUnderworldThe Italian JobCoffee and CigarettesGirl with a Pearl EarringRadioBruce AlmightyPeter PanThe Matrix RevolutionsSomething's Gotta GiveTears of the SunBad Boys IIThe RecruitHow to Lose a Guy in 10 DaysThe Dark KnightWALL-EGran TorinoA WednesdaySlumdog MillionaireIp ManDeparturesIron ManIn BrugesThe WrestlerThe Curious Case of Benjamin ButtonLet the Right One InFood Inc.TakenThe Boy in the Striped PajamasChangelingMan on WireThe ReaderKung Fu PandaPonyoSeven PoundsFrost/NixonReligulousDoubtThe Hurt LockerSynecdoche, New YorkMilkFelonRevolutionary RoadRocknRollaThe Bank JobTropic ThunderVicky Cristina BarcelonaForgetting Sarah MarshallValkyrieDefianceCloverfieldBody of LiesBurn After ReadingRamboHellboy II: The Golden ArmyBronsonMarley & MeStepbrothersPineapple ExpressThe DuchessYes ManBoltStreet KingsEden LakeWantedThe Incredible HulkMadagascar: Escape 2 AfricaQuantum of SolaceMamma Mia!The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince CaspianZack and Miri Make a PornoThe Forbidden Kingdom