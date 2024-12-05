From the 2000s - Who are the 4 best actors? (The Finals)

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
From the 2000s - Who are the 5 best actors?
Philip Seymour Hoffman - Almost Famous, Punch-Drunk Love, Red Dragon, 25th Hour, Owning Mahowny, Cold Mountain, Capote, Mission: Impossible III, The Savages, Charlie Wilson's War, Synecdoche, New York, Doubt, Mary and Max, The Boat That Rocked
Johnny Depp - Chocolat, Blow, From Hell, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Secret Window, Finding Neverland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Corpse Bride, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, Pirates of the Caribbean: At the World's End, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Public Enemies
Russell Crowe - Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, Cinderella Man, A Good Year, 3:10 to Yuma, American Gangster, Body of Lies
Christian Bale - American Psycho, Reign of Fire, Equilibrium, The Machinist, Harsh Times, Batman Begins, Rescue Dawn, The Prestige, 3:10 to Yuma, I'm Not There, The Dark Knight, Terminator Salvation, Public Enemies
Jim Carrey - How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Majestic, Bruce Almighty, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Yes Man, I Love You Phillip Morris, A Christmas Carol
Daniel Day-Lewis - Gangs of New York, The Ballad of Jack and Rose, There Will Be Blood
Tom Hanks - Cast Away, Road to Perdition, Catch Me If You Can, The Terminal, The Polar Express, The Davinci Code, Charlie Wilson's War, Angels & Demons
Denzel Washington - Remember the Titans, Training Day, John Q, Antwone Fisher, Man on Fire, Inside Man, Deja Vu, American Gangster, The Great Debaters
Tom Cruise - Vanilla Sky, Minority Report, The Last Samurai, Collateral, War of the Worlds, Mission: Impossible III, Tropic Thunder, Valkyrie
Heath Ledger - The Patriot, Knight's Tale, Monster's Ball, Four Feathers, Ned Kelly, Lord of Dogtown, Brokeback Mountain, Candy, I'm Not There, The Dark Knight, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
Robert Downey Jr. - Wonder Boys, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Good Night, and Good Luck, Zodiac, Charlie Bartlett, Iron Man, Tropic Thunder, Sherlock Holmes
Leonardo DiCaprio - The Beach, Gangs of New York, Catch Me If You Can, The Aviator, The Departed, Blood Diamond, Body of Lies, Revolutionary Road
Viggo Mortensen - The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: Two Towers, The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King, A History of Violence, Easter Promises, Appaloosa, The Road
Hugo Weaving - The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: Two Towers, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, V for Vendetta, Transformers, Last Ride
https://www.imdb.com/search/title/?title_type=feature&release_date=2000-01-01,2009-12-31&user_rating=6.5,10&num_votes=25000,4000000&sort=user_rating,desc
