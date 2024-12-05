From the 2000s - Who are the 4 best actors? (The Finals)

Choose Four.

From the 2000s - Who are the 5 best actors?



Philip Seymour Hoffman - Almost Famous, Punch-Drunk Love, Red Dragon, 25th Hour, Owning Mahowny, Cold Mountain, Capote, Mission: Impossible III, The Savages, Charlie Wilson's War, Synecdoche, New York, Doubt, Mary and Max, The Boat That Rocked

Johnny Depp - Chocolat, Blow, From Hell, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Secret Window, Finding Neverland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Corpse Bride, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, Pirates of the Caribbean: At the World's End, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Public Enemies

Russell Crowe - Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, Cinderella Man, A Good Year, 3:10 to Yuma, American Gangster, Body of Lies

Christian Bale - American Psycho, Reign of Fire, Equilibrium, The Machinist, Harsh Times, Batman Begins, Rescue Dawn, The Prestige, 3:10 to Yuma, I'm Not There, The Dark Knight, Terminator Salvation, Public Enemies

Jim Carrey - How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Majestic, Bruce Almighty, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Yes Man, I Love You Phillip Morris, A Christmas Carol

Daniel Day-Lewis - Gangs of New York, The Ballad of Jack and Rose, There Will Be Blood

Tom Hanks - Cast Away, Road to Perdition, Catch Me If You Can, The Terminal, The Polar Express, The Davinci Code, Charlie Wilson's War, Angels & Demons

Denzel Washington - Remember the Titans, Training Day, John Q, Antwone Fisher, Man on Fire, Inside Man, Deja Vu, American Gangster, The Great Debaters

Tom Cruise - Vanilla Sky, Minority Report, The Last Samurai, Collateral, War of the Worlds, Mission: Impossible III, Tropic Thunder, Valkyrie

Heath Ledger - The Patriot, Knight's Tale, Monster's Ball, Four Feathers, Ned Kelly, Lord of Dogtown, Brokeback Mountain, Candy, I'm Not There, The Dark Knight, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

Robert Downey Jr. - Wonder Boys, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Good Night, and Good Luck, Zodiac, Charlie Bartlett, Iron Man, Tropic Thunder, Sherlock Holmes

Leonardo DiCaprio - The Beach, Gangs of New York, Catch Me If You Can, The Aviator, The Departed, Blood Diamond, Body of Lies, Revolutionary Road

Viggo Mortensen - The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: Two Towers, The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King, A History of Violence, Easter Promises, Appaloosa, The Road

Hugo Weaving - The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: Two Towers, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, V for Vendetta, Transformers, Last Ride


If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.

Please vote.
@Bonos @TheTickG @Aegon Spengler @helax @MLarson @Plissken @newcastleman @Gene Tunney @Ima5starman @tank666 @HeLLMuTT @I Am Legion @Krixes
@Streeter @Koala @Shroud of turinabol @The Good The Bad The HBK @Michaelangelo @Nathan LaMontagne @Zer @Fox by the Sea @MichiganMMA1978 @Jar of Flies
@Strijfy @Cielo_ @Chesten_Hesten @yamahacrasher @armbarforhire @mainevent 140 @Lycandroid @the gorilla @qw3rty @Morning Star @Rawex @BroRogan @Razberry
@ChosenOne @Uber_Noober @Bluesbreaker @Cyrano200 @djacobox372 @Reign Supreme @TeTe @AlphaBetaShark @kiley_sean @wlu.29 @jx820 @jan230 @fungi
@PeterGriffin @milliniar @Adrian Anis @TheNinja @TheChance @Tone C @Cerberus87 @Texan6533 @Osculater @RoastBeast @Krimzon @JackWhite @stalehotdog
@yamahacrasher @JinKazama @Sirwastealot @RoastBeast @AFanNotAFighter @AlphaBetaShark @moreorless87 @TadDunbar @ricains_cretins @Winston Wolf
@PRESIDENT TRUMP @Zookeeper Gabe @Prov3nance @Sweater of AV @Grassshoppa @calavera2 @TJ Dillashank @fingercuffs @SoSo @Kraysla @AlphaBetaShark
@wh4tttt @Nameless Ghoul @Sonny Qc @Razberry @Dillydilly @calavera2 @Sixpounder @stalehotdog @WhiteMousse @GirthBrooks @Azure @landon @calavera2
@Sturm @khukurikoo @Dinkin_Flicka @BornOnMonday @WarDronx @40's @ColemanwastheGOAT @Wilmer Digreux @BornOnMonday
 
