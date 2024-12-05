Movies From the 2000s - Who are the 3 best actors? (Finals O/T)

Choose Three.

From the 2000s - Who are the 5 best actors?
The Finals

Christian Bale - American Psycho, Reign of Fire, Equilibrium, The Machinist, Harsh Times, Batman Begins, Rescue Dawn, The Prestige, 3:10 to Yuma, I'm Not There, The Dark Knight, Terminator Salvation, Public Enemies

Philip Seymour Hoffman - Almost Famous, Punch-Drunk Love, Red Dragon, 25th Hour, Owning Mahowny, Cold Mountain, Capote, Mission: Impossible III, The Savages, Charlie Wilson's War, Synecdoche, New York, Doubt, Mary and Max, The Boat That Rocked

Russell Crowe - Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, Cinderella Man, A Good Year, 3:10 to Yuma, American Gangster, Body of Lies

Daniel Day-Lewis - Gangs of New York, The Ballad of Jack and Rose, There Will Be Blood

Tom Hanks - Cast Away, Road to Perdition, Catch Me If You Can, The Terminal, The Polar Express, The Davinci Code, Charlie Wilson's War, Angels & Demons

Denzel Washington - Remember the Titans, Training Day, John Q, Antwone Fisher, Man on Fire, Inside Man, Deja Vu, American Gangster, The Great Debaters

Tom Cruise - Vanilla Sky, Minority Report, The Last Samurai, Collateral, War of the Worlds, Mission: Impossible III, Tropic Thunder, Valkyrie

Leonardo DiCaprio - The Beach, Gangs of New York, Catch Me If You Can, The Aviator, The Departed, Blood Diamond, Body of Lies, Revolutionary Road



Leonardo DiCaprio - The Beach, Gangs of New York, Catch Me If You Can, The Aviator, The Departed, Blood Diamond, Body of Lies, Revolutionary Road.
The beach is from 2000? <TheWire1>
 
Just happened to notice the skirting years ('99 and '10) would also add "Mystery Alaska", "The Insider", "Robin Hood", and "The Next Three Days" to Russell Crowe's decade.
 
