Movies From the 2000s - Who is the best actor? (Double O/T)

Choose One.

From the 2000s - Who are the 5 best actors?
The Finals
Christian Bale - American Psycho, Reign of Fire, Equilibrium, The Machinist, Harsh Times, Batman Begins, Rescue Dawn, The Prestige, 3:10 to Yuma, I'm Not There, The Dark Knight, Terminator Salvation, Public Enemies

Russell Crowe - Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, Cinderella Man, A Good Year, 3:10 to Yuma, American Gangster, Body of Lies

Daniel Day-Lewis - Gangs of New York, The Ballad of Jack and Rose, There Will Be Blood

Denzel Washington - Remember the Titans, Training Day, John Q, Antwone Fisher, Man on Fire, Inside Man, Deja Vu, American Gangster, The Great Debaters

Leonardo DiCaprio - The Beach, Gangs of New York, Catch Me If You Can, The Aviator, The Departed, Blood Diamond, Body of Lies, Revolutionary Road



