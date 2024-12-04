Movies From the 2000s - Who are the 5 best actors?

Based on the work they did in that decade.
Philip Seymour Hoffman - Almost Famous, Punch-Drunk Love, Red Dragon, 25th Hour, Owning Mahowny, Cold Mountain, Capote, Mission: Impossible III, The Savages, Charlie Wilson's War, Synecdoche, New York, Doubt, Mary and Max, The Boat That Rocked

Johnny Depp - Chocolat, Blow, From Hell, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Secret Window, Finding Neverland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Corpse Bride, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, Pirates of the Caribbean: At the World's End, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Public Enemies

Russell Crowe - Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, Cinderella Man, A Good Year, 3:10 to Yuma, American Gangster, Body of Lies

Christian Bale - American Psycho, Reign of Fire, Equilibrium, The Machinist, Harsh Times, Batman Begins, Rescue Dawn, The Prestige, 3:10 to Yuma, I'm Not There, The Dark Knight, Terminator Salvation, Public Enemies

Jim Carrey - How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Majestic, Bruce Almighty, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Yes Man, I Love You Phillip Morris, A Christmas Carol

Daniel Day-Lewis - Gangs of New York, The Ballad of Jack and Rose, There Will Be Blood

Tom Hanks - Cast Away, Road to Perdition, Catch Me If You Can, The Terminal, The Polar Express, The Davinci Code, Charlie Wilson's War, Angels & Demons

Denzel Washington - Remember the Titans, Training Day, John Q, Antwone Fisher, Man on Fire, Inside Man, Deja Vu, American Gangster, The Great Debaters

Will Smith - The Legend of Bagger Vance, Ali, Bad Boys II, I, Robot, The Pursuit of Happyness, I Am Legend, Hancock, Seven Pounds

Tom Cruise - Vanilla Sky, Minority Report, The Last Samurai, Collateral, War of the Worlds, Mission: Impossible III, Tropic Thunder, Valkyrie

Heath Ledger - The Patriot, Knight's Tale, Monster's Ball, Four Feathers, Ned Kelly, Lord of Dogtown, Brokeback Mountain, Candy, I'm Not There, The Dark Knight, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

Sean Penn - Before Night Falls, I Am Sam, Mystic River, 21 Grams, The Assassination of Richard Nixon, The Interpreter, Presopolis, Milk

Joaquin Phoenix - Gladiator, Quills, Buffalo Soldiers, Signs, The Village, Hotel Rwanda, Ladder 49, Walk the Line, We Own the Night, Two Lovers

Robert Downey Jr. - Wonder Boys, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Good Night, and Good Luck, Zodiac, Charlie Bartlett, Iron Man, Tropic Thunder, Sherlock Holmes

Jake Gyllenhaal - Donnie Darko, The Good Girl, The Day After Tomorrow, Brokeback Mountain, Proof, Jarhead, Zodiac, Rendition, Brothers

Leonardo DiCaprio - The Beach, Gangs of New York, Catch Me If You Can, The Aviator, The Departed, Blood Diamond, Body of Lies, Revolutionary Road

Viggo Mortensen - The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: Two Towers, The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King, A History of Violence, Easter Promises, Appaloosa, The Road

Don Cheadle - Traffic, The Family Man, Things Behind the Sun, Manic, Swordfish, Ocean's Eleven, Animated Tales of the World, The Assassination of Richard Nixon, Crash, Hotel Rwanda, Ocean's Twelve, Talk to Me, Reign Over Me, Ocean's Thirteen, Traitor, Brooklyn's Finest

Benicio Del Toro - Snatch, The Way of the Gun, Traffic, The Pledge, 21 Grams, Sin City, Things We Lost in the Fire, Che: Part One, Che: Part Two


Please vote.


Javier Bardem: no country for old men, euthanasia movie, innaritu and Almodovar movies, before night falls
Tony Leung: infernal affairs trilogy, in the mood for love, another wong kar wai movie
Denzel Washington: man on fire, training day, titans
Russell Crowe
Di Caprio

Benicio del Toro, Bale and Andy Lau should be just outside the top 5
 
Sean Penn is the only actor on the poll that won best actor Oscar twice in the 2000s yet he only has 2 votes

Sherdog knows nothing when it comes to movies smh
Sometimes winning Oscars doesn't necessarily mean you had better decade per se. Depends in how you look at their work overall imo. Their totality of their resume.
 
Crowe
Bale
Denzel
RDJ
PS Hoffman


Hoffman was really incredible. to go from this -




to this -





thats real talent
 
Your question was

Who are the 5 best actors?
Fair enough, but sometimes the Oscar winner is not always the deserving winner. Just look at the year Edward Norton (American History X) lost to Roberto Benigni for Life is Beautiful.

I'm not saying Sean Penn didn't deserve his Oscars, but I'm sure they are people who don't think highly of those wins.

But yeah fair enough argument on your part.
 
