Based on the work they did in that decade.
Philip Seymour Hoffman - Almost Famous, Punch-Drunk Love, Red Dragon, 25th Hour, Owning Mahowny, Cold Mountain, Capote, Mission: Impossible III, The Savages, Charlie Wilson's War, Synecdoche, New York, Doubt, Mary and Max, The Boat That Rocked
Johnny Depp - Chocolat, Blow, From Hell, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Secret Window, Finding Neverland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Corpse Bride, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, Pirates of the Caribbean: At the World's End, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Public Enemies
Russell Crowe - Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, Cinderella Man, A Good Year, 3:10 to Yuma, American Gangster, Body of Lies
Christian Bale - American Psycho, Reign of Fire, Equilibrium, The Machinist, Harsh Times, Batman Begins, Rescue Dawn, The Prestige, 3:10 to Yuma, I'm Not There, The Dark Knight, Terminator Salvation, Public Enemies
Jim Carrey - How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Majestic, Bruce Almighty, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Yes Man, I Love You Phillip Morris, A Christmas Carol
Daniel Day-Lewis - Gangs of New York, The Ballad of Jack and Rose, There Will Be Blood
Tom Hanks - Cast Away, Road to Perdition, Catch Me If You Can, The Terminal, The Polar Express, The Davinci Code, Charlie Wilson's War, Angels & Demons
Denzel Washington - Remember the Titans, Training Day, John Q, Antwone Fisher, Man on Fire, Inside Man, Deja Vu, American Gangster, The Great Debaters
Will Smith - The Legend of Bagger Vance, Ali, Bad Boys II, I, Robot, The Pursuit of Happyness, I Am Legend, Hancock, Seven Pounds
Tom Cruise - Vanilla Sky, Minority Report, The Last Samurai, Collateral, War of the Worlds, Mission: Impossible III, Tropic Thunder, Valkyrie
Heath Ledger - The Patriot, Knight's Tale, Monster's Ball, Four Feathers, Ned Kelly, Lord of Dogtown, Brokeback Mountain, Candy, I'm Not There, The Dark Knight, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
Sean Penn - Before Night Falls, I Am Sam, Mystic River, 21 Grams, The Assassination of Richard Nixon, The Interpreter, Presopolis, Milk
Joaquin Phoenix - Gladiator, Quills, Buffalo Soldiers, Signs, The Village, Hotel Rwanda, Ladder 49, Walk the Line, We Own the Night, Two Lovers
Robert Downey Jr. - Wonder Boys, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Good Night, and Good Luck, Zodiac, Charlie Bartlett, Iron Man, Tropic Thunder, Sherlock Holmes
Jake Gyllenhaal - Donnie Darko, The Good Girl, The Day After Tomorrow, Brokeback Mountain, Proof, Jarhead, Zodiac, Rendition, Brothers
Leonardo DiCaprio - The Beach, Gangs of New York, Catch Me If You Can, The Aviator, The Departed, Blood Diamond, Body of Lies, Revolutionary Road
Viggo Mortensen - The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: Two Towers, The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King, A History of Violence, Easter Promises, Appaloosa, The Road
Don Cheadle - Traffic, The Family Man, Things Behind the Sun, Manic, Swordfish, Ocean's Eleven, Animated Tales of the World, The Assassination of Richard Nixon, Crash, Hotel Rwanda, Ocean's Twelve, Talk to Me, Reign Over Me, Ocean's Thirteen, Traitor, Brooklyn's Finest
Benicio Del Toro - Snatch, The Way of the Gun, Traffic, The Pledge, 21 Grams, Sin City, Things We Lost in the Fire, Che: Part One, Che: Part Two
