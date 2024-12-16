Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
2000
Gladiator
Memento
Requiem for a Dream
Snatch
Amores Perros
Almost Famous
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Dancer in the Dark
Cast Away
Remember the Titans
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Billy Elliot
American Psycho
Traffic
Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust
Battle Royale
Malena
Erin Brockovich
The Emperor's New Groove
High Fidelity
Frequency
X-Men
Unbreakable
Sexy Beast
Finding Forrester
The Patriot
Chocolat
Pay It Forward
Quills
Men of Honor
Wonder Boys
Chopper
Before Night Falls
Pitch Black
Meet the Parents
Boiler Room
Pollock
Shadow of the Vampire
Road to El Dorado
Tigerland
The Contender
The Family Man
Final Destination
The Gift
The Whole Nine Yards
The Legend of Bagger Vance
U-571
The Replacements
Me, Myself & Irene
What Lies Beneath
Shanghai Noon
Titan A.E.
The Way of the Gun
Road Trip
What Women Want
The Perfect Storm
Gone in 60 Seconds
2001
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Spirited Away
Amélie
A Beautiful Mind
Monsters, Inc.
Donnie Darko
Mulholland Drive
Shrek
Training Day
Cowboy Bebop: The Movie
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Ocean's Eleven
Black Hawk Down
Y tu mamá también
Moulin Rouge!
The Others
I Am Sam
The Royal Tenenbaums
Blow
Enemy at the Gates
The Man Who Wasn't There
K-PAX
Ghost World
Shaolin Soccer
Gosford Park
Frailty
Spy Game
A Knight's Tale
Monster Ball
Vanilla Sky
The Majestic
Hearts in Atlantis
The Fast and the Furious
Bridget Jones's Diary
Hannibal
Serendipity
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
The Score
Rush Hour 2
From Hell
The Pledge
Sweet November
Ali
Joy Ride
Kiss of the Dragon
Legally Blonde
Zoolander
Swordfish
2002
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
City of God
The Pianist
Catch Me if You Can
Internal Affairs
Bowling for Columbine
Hero
The Bourne Identity
The Count of Monte Cristo
Road to Perdition
Adaptation
In America
Minority Report
25th Hour
28 Days Later
Gangs of New York
Ice Age
The Hours
Interstate 60
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Spider-Man
Irreversible
Lilo & Stitch
Equilibrium
Punch-Drunk Love
A Walk to Remember
Frida
Antwone Fisher
Red Dragon
8 Mile
Chicago
Insomnia
We Were Soldiers
Treasure Planet
About Schmidt
About a Boy
John Q
The Ring
Phone Booth
Narc
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
Signs
The Transporter
Panic Room
One Hour Photo
Bend It Like Beckham
Blade II
K-19: The Widowmaker
Spider
Ju-on: The Grudge
Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones
Resident Evil
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Jackass: The Movie
2003
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Oldboy
Kill Bill: Vol 1
Finding Nemo
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Memories of Murder
The Fog of War
Big Fish
Dogville
Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring
Mystic River
The Last Samurai
Lost in Translation
Good Bye Lenin!
The Station Agent
21 Grams
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
House of Sand and Fog
X2: X-Men United
Open Range
Monster
Identity
Matchstick Men
Seabiscuit
School of Rock
Cold Mountain
The Matrix Reloaded
Elf
Runaway Jury
Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior
Bad Santa
Old School
Underworld
The Italian Job
Coffee and Cigarettes
Girl with a Pearl Earring
Radio
Bruce Almighty
Peter Pan
The Matrix Revolutions
Something's Gotta Give
Tears of the Sun
Bad Boys II
The Recruit
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
2004
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Howl's Moving Castle
Downfall
Million Dollar Baby
Hotel Rwanda
Before Sunset
The Incredibles
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
The Sea Inside
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Shaun of the Dead
The Notebook
Man on Fire
Crash
The Bourne Supremacy
Kung Fu Hustle
Finding Neverland
Ray
The Motorcycle Diaries
The Butterfly Effect
Saw
The Machinist
Collateral
Spider-Man 2
Sideways
The Aviator
Miracle
Fahrenheit 9/11
Shrek 2
The Terminal
Garden State
Troy
Layer Cake
Closer
The Phantom of the Opera
The Passion of the Christ
Friday Night Lights
Dawn of the Dead
Team America: World Police
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
Super Size Me
Mean Girls
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
I, Robot
Kinsey
Napoleon Dynamite
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
National Treasure
Hellboy
New Police Story
50 First Dates
A Series of Unfortunate Events
The Girl Next Door
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Primer
The Polar Express
EuroTrip
The Manchurian Candidate
The Village
The Chronicles of Riddick
The Day After Tomorrow
Ocean's Twelve
Secret Window
2005
Batman Begins
V for Vendetta
Sin City
Cinderella Man
Pride & Prejudice
Serenity
Walk the Line
Grizzly Man
The World's Fastest Indian
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Brokeback Mountain
Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
Lord of War
Match Point
Munich
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
March of the Penguins
A History of Violence
Corpse Bride
Good Night, and Good Luck.
Kingdom of Heaven
Coach Carter
Memoirs of Geisha
The Constant Gardener
North Country
Capote
The Descent
King Kong
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Jacket
Constantine
Wedding Crashers
Jarhead
Unleashed
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Madagascar
The Island
Oliver Twist
Harsh Times
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The New World
Hitch
Saw II
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
War of the Worlds
Red Eye
2006
The Departed
The Prestige
The Lives of Others
Pan's Labyrinth
Casino Royale
The Pursuit of Happyness
Blood Diamond
Children of Men
Apocalypto
Little Miss Sunshine
Letters from Iwo Jima
Paprika
Lucky Number Slevin
Black Book
300
Inside Man
The Last King of Scotland
United 93
Fearless
Babel
The Illusionist
Stranger Than Fiction
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Borat
The Painted Veil
An Inconvenient Truth
Cars
Clerks II
The Queen
Rescue Dawn
The Fountain
Deja Vu
Rocky Balboa
The Host
Flags of Our Fathers
Gridiron Gang
Half Nelson
The Holiday
A Scanner Darkly
We Are Marshall
Jackass Number Two
The Devil Wears Prada
Mission: Impossible III
Crank
Alpha Dog
The Lake House
Ice Age: Meltdown
Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny
Underworld: Evolution
The Davinci Code
X-Men: The Last Stand
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Night of the Museum
Silent Hill
2007
Like Stars on Earth
No Country for Old Men
There Will Be Blood
Ratatouille
Into the Wild
The Bourne Ultimatum
Sicko
Persepolis
Atonement
American Gangster
Hot Fuzz
The Man From Earth
Zodiac
Superbad
Stardust
3:10 to Yuma
Gone Baby Gone
Eastern Promises
The Kite Runner
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
Grindhouse
The Great Debaters
La Vie En Rose
Juno
REC
The Bucket List
The Orphanage
Mr. Brooks
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Lars and the Real Girl
The Simpsons Movie
Sunshine
I Am Legend
Michael Clayton
Fracture
Transformers
The Mist
Shooter
Live Free Die Hard
Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
Enchanted
Death Proof
Charlie Wilson's War
Planet Terror
The Kingdom
28 Weeks Later
Knocked Up
Ocean's Thirteen
I'm Not There
Disturbia
1408
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Hairspray
2008
The Dark Knight
WALL-E
Gran Torino
A Wednesday
Slumdog Millionaire
Ip Man
Departures
Iron Man
In Bruges
The Wrestler
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Let the Right One In
Food Inc.
Taken
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Changeling
Man on Wire
The Reader
Kung Fu Panda
Ponyo
Seven Pounds
Frost/Nixon
Religulous
Doubt
The Hurt Locker
Synecdoche, New York
Milk
Felon
Revolutionary Road
RocknRolla
The Bank Job
Tropic Thunder
Vicky Cristina Barcelona
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Valkyrie
Defiance
Cloverfield
Body of Lies
Burn After Reading
Rambo
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Bronson
Marley & Me
Stepbrothers
Pineapple Express
The Duchess
Yes Man
Bolt
Street Kings
Eden Lake
Wanted
The Incredible Hulk
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Quantum of Solace
Mamma Mia!
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
The Forbidden Kingdom
2009
Inglourious Basterds
3 Idiots
The Cove
Up
The Secret in Their Eyes
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
Mary and Max
Avatar
Star Trek
Fantastic Mr. Fox
District 9
Coraline
Moon
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Hangover
500 Days of Summer
Mr. Nobody
Mother
Watchmen
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Sherlock Holmes
The Blind Side
Zombieland
Law Abiding Citizen
Up in the Air
Capitalism: A Love Story
The Boat That Rocked
Precious
Invictus
The Road
Princess and the Frog
Crazy Heart
Brothers
The Time Traveller's Wife
State of Play
Orphan
A Serious Man
I Love You, Man
Public Enemies
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
A Christmas Carol
The Proposal
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
Adventureland
Angels & Demons
Pandorum
I Love You Phillip Morris
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
Fast & Furious
Terminator Salvation
