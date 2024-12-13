1970

1971

1972

1973

1974

1975

1976

1977

1978

1979

Not as stacked as the 80s, but still very respectable decade.PattonThe ConformistThe Red CircleKelly's HeroesTora! Tora! Tora!Little Big ManFive Easy PiecesM*A*S*HCatch-22The AristocratsLove StoryBeneath the Planet of the ApesA Clockwork OrangeThe Last Picture ShowFiddler on the RoofHarold and MaudeWilly Wonka & the Chocolate FactoryDirty HarryThe French ConnectionMonty Python's and Now for Something Completely DifferentStraw DogsGet CarterThe Andromeda StrainKluteThe Panic in Needle ParkThe Big BossTHX 1138ShaftDiamonds Are ForeverThe Omega ManEscape from the Planet of the ApesThe GodfatherSolarisCries & WhispersSleuthCabaretAguirre, the Wrath of GodThe Discreet Charm of the BourgeoisieDeliveranceJeremiah JohnsonPlay it Again, SamFrenzyThe GetawayThe Way of the DragonFirst of FuryThe Poseidon AdventureLast Tango in ParisEverything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex * But Were Afraid to AskSilent RunningJoe KidConquest of the Planet of the ApesThe StingThe ExorcistPaper MoonPapillonDay for NightThe Day of the JackalAmarcordSerpicoBadlandsFantastic PlanetEnter the DragonThe Wicker ManRobin HoodThe Long GoodbyeThe Last DetailAmerican GraffitiHigh Plains DrifterJesus Christ SuperstarMean StreetsMagnum ForcePat Garrett & Billy the KidDon't Look NowThe Three MusketeersSleeperSoylent GreenThe Way We WereWestworldCharlotte's WebLive and Let DieThe Godfather Part IIChinatownYoung FrankensteinThe ConversationBlazing SaddlesThe Taking of Pelham One Two ThreeThe Texas Chain Saw MassacreMurder on the Orient ExpressBlack ChristmasThe Longest YardThunderbolt and LightfootThe Towering InfernoDeath WishThe Man with the Golden GunThe Great GatsbyLennyOne Flew Over the Cuckoo's NestMonty Python and the Holy GrailJawsBarry LyndonDog Day AfternoonMirrorThe Man Who Would Be KingNashvilleLove and DeathThe PassengerDeep RedThe Rocky Horror Picture ShowThree Days of the CondorPicnic at Hanging RockThe Return of the Pink PantherThe Stepford WivesFrench Connection IIRollerballDeath Race 2000Taxi DriverRockyNetworkAll the President's MenThe Outlaw Josey Wales1900The OmenThe TenantCarrieMarathon ManThe Bad News BearsMurder by DeathAssault on Precinct 13The Pink Panther Strikes AgainLogan's RunMidwayThe EnforcerThe Man Who Fell to EarthKing KongStar Wars: Episode IV - A New HopeAnnie HallThe Obscure Object of DesireClose Encounters of the Third KindThe Many Adventures of Winnie the PoohA Bridge Too FarThe DuellistsCross of IronSuspiriaEraserheadPumping IronSlap ShotThe Spy Who Loved MeSmokey and the BanditThe RescuersSaturday Night FeverNew York, New YorkThe Hills Have EyesThe Deer HunterThe Last WaltzAutumn SonataDawn of the DeadHalloweenDays of HeavenMidnight ExpressSupermanNational Lampoon's Animal HouseInvasion of the Body SnatchersDrunken MasterDeath on the NileGreaseThe Boys from BrazilHeaven Can WaitUp in SmokeRevenge of the Pink PantherEvery Which Way But LooseThe Lord of the RingsDamien: Omen IIGame of DeathJaws 2AlienApocalypse NowStalkerMonty Python's Life of BrianBeing ThereKramer vs. KramerAll That JazzManhattanEscape from AlcatrazThe Muppet MovieThe WarriorsHairNosferatu the VampyreAnd Justice For AllThe China SyndromeRocky IIThe JerkMad MaxThe BroodZombiePhantasmStar Trek: The Motion PictureMoonrakerMeatballsThe Amityville Horror1941Caligula