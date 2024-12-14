Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
What are the 3 best years for film from the 1970s?
1976
Taxi Driver
Rocky
Network
All the President's Men
The Outlaw Josey Wales
1900
The Omen
The Tenant
Carrie
Marathon Man
The Bad News Bears
Murder by Death
Assault on Precinct 13
The Pink Panther Strikes Again
Logan's Run
Midway
The Enforcer
The Man Who Fell to Earth
King Kong
1979
Alien
Apocalypse Now
Stalker
Monty Python's Life of Brian
Being There
Kramer vs. Kramer
All That Jazz
Manhattan
Escape from Alcatraz
The Muppet Movie
The Warriors
Hair
Nosferatu the Vampyre
And Justice For All
The China Syndrome
Rocky II
The Jerk
Mad Max
The Brood
Zombie
Phantasm
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Moonraker
Meatballs
The Amityville Horror
1941
Caligula
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.
Please vote.
@Bonos @TheTickG @Aegon Spengler @helax @MLarson @Plissken @newcastleman @Gene Tunney @Ima5starman @tank666 @HeLLMuTT @I Am Legion @Krixes
@Streeter @Koala @Shroud of turinabol @Michaelangelo @Nathan LaMontagne @Zer @Fox by the Sea @MichiganMMA1978 @Jar of Flies @ColemanwastheGOAT
@Strijfy @Cielo_ @Chesten_Hesten @yamahacrasher @armbarforhire @mainevent 140 @Lycandroid @the gorilla @qw3rty @Morning Star @Rawex @BroRogan @Razberry
@ChosenOne @Uber_Noober @Bluesbreaker @Cyrano200 @djacobox372 @Reign Supreme @TeTe @AlphaBetaShark @kiley_sean @wlu.29 @jx820 @jan230 @fungi
@PeterGriffin @milliniar @Adrian Anis @TheNinja @TheChance @Tone C @Cerberus87 @Texan6533 @Osculater @RoastBeast @Krimzon @JackWhite @stalehotdog
@yamahacrasher @JinKazama @Sirwastealot @RoastBeast @AFanNotAFighter @AlphaBetaShark @moreorless87 @TadDunbar @ricains_cretins @Winston Wolf @Xuh
@PRESIDENT TRUMP @Zookeeper Gabe @Prov3nance @Sweater of AV @Grassshoppa @calavera2 @TJ Dillashank @SoSo @Kraysla @AlphaBetaShark @BigSexy444
@wh4tttt @Nameless Ghoul @Razberry @Dillydilly @calavera2 @Sixpounder @stalehotdog @WhiteMousse @GirthBrooks @Azure @landon @calavera2 @iNoScopedJFK
@Sturm @khukurikoo @Dinkin_Flicka @BornOnMonday @WarDronx @40's @Wilmer Digreux @PurpleDrank @Gigacardio @King Joffery @Rogan789
