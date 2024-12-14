Movies What is the best year for film in the 1970s? (The Finals)

What are the 3 best years for film from the 1970s?

1976

Taxi Driver
Rocky
Network
All the President's Men
The Outlaw Josey Wales
1900
The Omen
The Tenant
Carrie
Marathon Man
The Bad News Bears
Murder by Death
Assault on Precinct 13
The Pink Panther Strikes Again
Logan's Run
Midway
The Enforcer
The Man Who Fell to Earth
King Kong

1979

Alien
Apocalypse Now
Stalker
Monty Python's Life of Brian
Being There
Kramer vs. Kramer
All That Jazz
Manhattan
Escape from Alcatraz
The Muppet Movie
The Warriors
Hair
Nosferatu the Vampyre
And Justice For All
The China Syndrome
Rocky II
The Jerk
Mad Max
The Brood
Zombie
Phantasm
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Moonraker
Meatballs
The Amityville Horror
1941
Caligula




