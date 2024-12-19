Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 35,371
- Reaction score
- 47,938
What are the 3 best years for film in the 2000s?
The Finals
Down to the last two standing.
2000
Gladiator
Memento
Requiem for a Dream
Snatch
Amores Perros
Almost Famous
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Dancer in the Dark
Cast Away
Remember the Titans
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Billy Elliot
American Psycho
Traffic
Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust
Battle Royale
Malena
Erin Brockovich
The Emperor's New Groove
High Fidelity
Frequency
X-Men
Unbreakable
Sexy Beast
Finding Forrester
The Patriot
Chocolat
Pay It Forward
Quills
Men of Honor
Wonder Boys
Chopper
Before Night Falls
Pitch Black
Meet the Parents
Boiler Room
Pollock
Shadow of the Vampire
Road to El Dorado
Tigerland
The Contender
The Family Man
Final Destination
The Gift
The Whole Nine Yards
The Legend of Bagger Vance
U-571
The Replacements
Me, Myself & Irene
What Lies Beneath
Shanghai Noon
Titan A.E.
The Way of the Gun
Road Trip
What Women Want
The Perfect Storm
Gone in 60 Seconds
2003
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Oldboy
Kill Bill: Vol 1
Finding Nemo
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Memories of Murder
The Fog of War
Big Fish
Dogville
Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring
Mystic River
The Last Samurai
Lost in Translation
Good Bye Lenin!
The Station Agent
21 Grams
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
House of Sand and Fog
X2: X-Men United
Open Range
Monster
Identity
Matchstick Men
Seabiscuit
School of Rock
Cold Mountain
The Matrix Reloaded
Elf
Runaway Jury
Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior
Bad Santa
Old School
Underworld
The Italian Job
Coffee and Cigarettes
Girl with a Pearl Earring
Radio
Bruce Almighty
Peter Pan
The Matrix Revolutions
Something's Gotta Give
Tears of the Sun
Bad Boys II
The Recruit
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.
Please vote.
The Finals
Down to the last two standing.
2000
Gladiator
Memento
Requiem for a Dream
Snatch
Amores Perros
Almost Famous
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Dancer in the Dark
Cast Away
Remember the Titans
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Billy Elliot
American Psycho
Traffic
Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust
Battle Royale
Malena
Erin Brockovich
The Emperor's New Groove
High Fidelity
Frequency
X-Men
Unbreakable
Sexy Beast
Finding Forrester
The Patriot
Chocolat
Pay It Forward
Quills
Men of Honor
Wonder Boys
Chopper
Before Night Falls
Pitch Black
Meet the Parents
Boiler Room
Pollock
Shadow of the Vampire
Road to El Dorado
Tigerland
The Contender
The Family Man
Final Destination
The Gift
The Whole Nine Yards
The Legend of Bagger Vance
U-571
The Replacements
Me, Myself & Irene
What Lies Beneath
Shanghai Noon
Titan A.E.
The Way of the Gun
Road Trip
What Women Want
The Perfect Storm
Gone in 60 Seconds
2003
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Oldboy
Kill Bill: Vol 1
Finding Nemo
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Memories of Murder
The Fog of War
Big Fish
Dogville
Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring
Mystic River
The Last Samurai
Lost in Translation
Good Bye Lenin!
The Station Agent
21 Grams
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
House of Sand and Fog
X2: X-Men United
Open Range
Monster
Identity
Matchstick Men
Seabiscuit
School of Rock
Cold Mountain
The Matrix Reloaded
Elf
Runaway Jury
Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior
Bad Santa
Old School
Underworld
The Italian Job
Coffee and Cigarettes
Girl with a Pearl Earring
Radio
Bruce Almighty
Peter Pan
The Matrix Revolutions
Something's Gotta Give
Tears of the Sun
Bad Boys II
The Recruit
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.
Please vote.
@Bonos @TheTickG @Aegon Spengler @helax @MLarson @Plissken @newcastleman @Gene Tunney @Ima5starman @tank666 @HeLLMuTT @I Am Legion @Krixes
@Streeter @Koala @Shroud of turinabol @Michaelangelo @Nathan LaMontagne @Zer @Fox by the Sea @MichiganMMA1978 @Jar of Flies @ColemanwastheGOAT
@Strijfy @Cielo_ @Chesten_Hesten @yamahacrasher @armbarforhire @mainevent 140 @Lycandroid @the gorilla @qw3rty @Morning Star @Rawex @BroRogan @Razberry
@ChosenOne @Uber_Noober @Bluesbreaker @Cyrano200 @djacobox372 @Reign Supreme @TeTe @AlphaBetaShark @kiley_sean @wlu.29 @jx820 @jan230 @fungi
@PeterGriffin @milliniar @Adrian Anis @TheNinja @TheChance @Tone C @Cerberus87 @Texan6533 @Osculater @RoastBeast @Krimzon @JackWhite @stalehotdog
@yamahacrasher @JinKazama @Sirwastealot @RoastBeast @AFanNotAFighter @AlphaBetaShark @moreorless87 @TadDunbar @ricains_cretins @Winston Wolf @Xuh
@PRESIDENT TRUMP @Zookeeper Gabe @Prov3nance @Sweater of AV @Grassshoppa @calavera2 @TJ Dillashank @SoSo @Kraysla @AlphaBetaShark @BigSexy444
@wh4tttt @Nameless Ghoul @Razberry @Dillydilly @calavera2 @Sixpounder @stalehotdog @WhiteMousse @GirthBrooks @Azure @landon @calavera2 @iNoScopedJFK
@Sturm @khukurikoo @Dinkin_Flicka @BornOnMonday @WarDronx @40's @Wilmer Digreux @PurpleDrank @Gigacardio @King Joffery @Rogan789 @TCE @philth
@BornOnMonday
@Streeter @Koala @Shroud of turinabol @Michaelangelo @Nathan LaMontagne @Zer @Fox by the Sea @MichiganMMA1978 @Jar of Flies @ColemanwastheGOAT
@Strijfy @Cielo_ @Chesten_Hesten @yamahacrasher @armbarforhire @mainevent 140 @Lycandroid @the gorilla @qw3rty @Morning Star @Rawex @BroRogan @Razberry
@ChosenOne @Uber_Noober @Bluesbreaker @Cyrano200 @djacobox372 @Reign Supreme @TeTe @AlphaBetaShark @kiley_sean @wlu.29 @jx820 @jan230 @fungi
@PeterGriffin @milliniar @Adrian Anis @TheNinja @TheChance @Tone C @Cerberus87 @Texan6533 @Osculater @RoastBeast @Krimzon @JackWhite @stalehotdog
@yamahacrasher @JinKazama @Sirwastealot @RoastBeast @AFanNotAFighter @AlphaBetaShark @moreorless87 @TadDunbar @ricains_cretins @Winston Wolf @Xuh
@PRESIDENT TRUMP @Zookeeper Gabe @Prov3nance @Sweater of AV @Grassshoppa @calavera2 @TJ Dillashank @SoSo @Kraysla @AlphaBetaShark @BigSexy444
@wh4tttt @Nameless Ghoul @Razberry @Dillydilly @calavera2 @Sixpounder @stalehotdog @WhiteMousse @GirthBrooks @Azure @landon @calavera2 @iNoScopedJFK
@Sturm @khukurikoo @Dinkin_Flicka @BornOnMonday @WarDronx @40's @Wilmer Digreux @PurpleDrank @Gigacardio @King Joffery @Rogan789 @TCE @philth
@BornOnMonday