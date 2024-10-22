Volk and Topuria cross paths at UFC 308

HolmeZy55 said:
Volk and Topuria cross paths and show nothing but respect during UFC 308 fight week



Love to see it, no hard feelings, Volk good dude always confirmed.
That fight could easily have gone the other way and volk looks double his weight. Volk at his natural weight would week ilia
 
Topuria was just fighting for his dreams.
If you remember that quote.
That was great.
 
Illia and his minions really think the guys invincible, like Jai Herbet didnt beat him up, knock his ass down bad, had him bleeding and turned him Into a crotch sniffer and he got lucky the second round with the same combination he always throws against the fence looping hooks, body head body head or vice versa. Illia isnt some martial arts genius he throws the same combinations over and over and his chin can FORSURE be cracked. He has that short stocky compact power but all u gotta do is put him on his back foot and keep him going backwards. I bet he Max turns him into a crotch sniffer and he going to grapple heavy
 
