Elections US flag to be flown at half mast during inauguration for first time ever

It is policy for the flag to be lowered for 30 days following the death of a US president. While unrelated to Trump the imagery alone will be striking. Of course Trump doesnt like it.

Edit: correction in the title Nixon lowered the flags to honor Lyndon b Johnson during his own second inauguration. So not only did Trump just get owned by Nixon and Carter post mortem but he self owned himself by not knowing that.

"Look at what they’ve done to our once GREAT America over the past four years - It’s a total mess!" Trump said. "In any event, because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President, be at half mast. Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it. Let’s see how it plays out."
 
What about the other times US presidents passed or were assasinated. Was it at half mast then at the inauguration? Not informed on the topic.
 
That's a pretty funny coincidence, like an FU by Carter to Trump from beyond the grave. Of course Trump is mad about it, for him its all about "me, myself, and I" so naturally anything that would detract from that is going to be a nuisance to him.
 
Correction, I found this. Nixon lowered them to honor lyndon b johnson during his own inauguration.

Flags had also been at half-staff when Nixon was sworn in for his second term in January 1973, due to Nixon having ordered them lowered due to the death of former President Harry S. Truman.

But they didnt even lower them even one single inch when Lil Sebastian died


As mentioned before this is not the first time. Trump obviously doesn’t give a shit about Carter, so he's throwing a fit. The coincidence is pretty funny
 
Keep electing anyone dude over the age of 60 and half mast poles should be expected
 
That was from Trumps own mouth

Although tbh i have difficulty picturing trump using the phrase "in any case" doesnt sound like him.
 
