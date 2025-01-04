It is policy for the flag to be lowered for 30 days following the death of a US president. While unrelated to Trump the imagery alone will be striking. Of course Trump doesnt like it.Edit: correction in the title Nixon lowered the flags to honor Lyndon b Johnson during his own second inauguration. So not only did Trump just get owned by Nixon and Carter post mortem but he self owned himself by not knowing that."Look at what they’ve done to our once GREAT America over the past four years - It’s a total mess!" Trump said. "In any event, because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President, be at half mast. Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it. Let’s see how it plays out."