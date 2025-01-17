  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Elections Inaugeration to be held indoors due to cold reception

For the protection of the crowds it will be held indoors due to cold weather. Also comes as the flag will be lowered to half mast in respect to deceased president Jimmy Carter.

Happened only once during the Regen inaugeration and the flag has only been lowered once for the Nixon inaugeration in honor of Lyndon B. Johnson who was sworn in himself when JFK was assasinated. Feel those vibes. Is this where the bar is set now?

Trump inauguration moved indoors due to 'severe' cold

US President-elect Donald Trump said his inauguration on Monday will be held inside the US Capitol rather than outdoors because of "severe" cold
www.rte.ie

Is what where what bar is set now? And what vibes?
 
PBAC said:
Feel those vibes. Is this where the bar is set now?
Ever stand in formation in the frigid cold for a ceremony you don't care about?
Work an event in freezing rain or snow fall?

For the sake of everyone who has to work for this event I am happy they don't have to freeze. Good, glad common sense prevailed.

Not sure why you think the National Ensign at half mast has to do with anything.

Flags have been at half staff for FPOTUS Carter since his death and for 30 days after...that's normal and is irrelevant to anything related to the inauguration.
 
So?

Last time each of these things happened was the inaugurations of the two most consequential Presidents of the last 80 years? Sounds good to me.
 
Hand of God at work thank you lord. Oh 50 million people showed up in the cold to hear the speech oh well he has his excuse ready when lower numbers show up outside.

bafkreifctcclr3ypz3b3esmot4pf7ecxiijaf4cstw3tj3nndxvfz262t4.jpg
 
Good. Now we don't have to hear stupid shit about crowd size... but Trump will likely drone on about viewership size.

At least Trump and his team can read a forecast. California leaders were warned days in advance about the winds.... and did nothing. We could see Democrats letting over a million people freeze to death if Trump was a (D) and allowed the party to work out the details.
 
Trump set a record getting the most money from Oligarchs and Corporations for his inauguration.
Good to see Trump still being a champion for the common man
 
A bit disappointing because I really want to see a giant crowd of purple hair chicks protesting like last time.
 
Snowflake Trump “ it’s too cold outside to be sworn in”
JFK was out there in 8 inches of snow, but JFK was not fat, 80 and drag his leg around like he has MS.
 
44nutman said:
Snowflake Trump “ it’s too cold outside to be sworn in”
JFK was out there in 8 inches of snow, but JFK was not fat, 80 and drag his leg around like he has MS.
You forgot to add the word Oligarchs in this post
 
