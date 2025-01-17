PBAC
For the protection of the crowds it will be held indoors due to cold weather. Also comes as the flag will be lowered to half mast in respect to deceased president Jimmy Carter.
Happened only once during the Regen inaugeration and the flag has only been lowered once for the Nixon inaugeration in honor of Lyndon B. Johnson who was sworn in himself when JFK was assasinated. Feel those vibes. Is this where the bar is set now?
