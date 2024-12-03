the american rescue plan

the inflation reduction act, battling climate change, lowering health care costs, re-enabled the EPA after the supreme court attempted to destroy it in a ruling, and enabled drug price negotiations (this is huge)

the CHIPS and Science act to establish domestic semiconductor production and reduce western/global reliance on TSMC

the PACT act to expand healthcare for veterans

we all forgot about it, but COVID response that made sense and didn’t pretend it was no big deal like trump did, hoping it would go away, calling it a democrat hoax (then trying to take credit for the vaccine after he already poisoned his base’s mind about it, lol)

the bipartisan infrastructure bill

re-entering the various internation agreements that trump tried to destroy after he lost the election: rejoining WHO, recommitting to NATO, recommitting to the Paris accords, trying to restore america’s prestige worldwide that trump destroyed

pulling us out of afghanistan, on Trump’s timetable by the way, instead of kicking it down the road yet again like trump and obama did.

expansion to the ACA to help with subsidies so low income people can get insurance

judicial appointments to counteract the DERANGED activist judges installed by Trump

Under Biden, U.S. economic growth becomes the ‘envy of the world’ The United States' economy looks strong compared to recent history, but comparing it to countries abroad, the Biden-era economy looks even more amazing.

Nixon = Psychopathic war criminal.Gerald Ford = Pardoned Nixon and was forgettable.Carter = Ineffective president, although he had some good environmental policies and moral-ish positions.Reagan = Deregulated everything he could, attacked the EPA, gave tax cuts for the rich, bloated the national debt and fed China's rise.Bush = So-so president who failed to realize the "peace dividend," looked away from Tiananmen Square to appease business interests, had illiberal politics, and he shared many of the flaws of his son.Clinton = More deregulation, offshoring and selling out to China.Bush Jr. = War criminal who gave more tax cuts for the rich. He actually thought he could see Putin's soul and saw a man that he could trust, and he helped Russia get stronger.Obama = Bailed out the bankers on Wall Street. Gave stirring speeches, but did nothing much and squandered the trust that had been invested in him. He let Russia grow stronger and was so ineffectual against the Republicans that it gave us a 7 Republican majority on the Scotus and Trump.Trump = I don't even fucking need to explain why he was the worst.Biden = Was handed over an absolute dumpster fire in chaos by an immature ex president that threw a temper tantrum and didnt show up at his inauguration. He managed to pass a bipartisan infrastructure law that is investing heavily in critical projects across the country. He also signed the first meaningful gun reform bill in over 30 years, and the Inflation Reduction Act is the most serious environmental legislation that Congress has ever passed. He's also strengthened NATO, getting our EU allies to do more to security on their continent (specifically Ukraine). Some might say his age and experience in Washington are a net benefit. Oh, and the economy is strong.He’s undeniably the most productive and effective president by accomplishments in the last 40 years at least.Whether you agree or not, Joe Biden will be remembered as one of the greatest presidents in American history.