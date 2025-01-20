  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Social The most blatantly corrupt President in history

Biden Pardons Fauci

This action is so absolutely disgusting.

Anyone defending it should never be taken seriously ever again.

To do this hours before leaving office to bury it in the news is so absolutely absurd.

Biden is the worst president I’ve ever experienced in my life and, honestly, it’s possible he’s not even mentally there making these decisions anyway.

My goodness, this opens up the possibility of so many issues in the future I can’t believe it.

Everyone wants to say Trump is tearing us apart, but Biden has done more damage to democracy than anything I’ve ever seen.

I want to puke.
 
Trump on his way to the whitehouse now to meet with the Biden’s in some tea ceremony or some shit. I hope he tells Biden to his face that this move is upsetting and is now going to force him to look into the legality of all these pardons now, including hunters. Then get up, Diet Coke in hand, and leave
 
What would Fauci need a pardon for if he did nothing wrong?
I doubt Liberals have realized that that will be the prevailing lingering question surrounding this, with a presumption that they're all guilty of something, and not "Biden is just protecting innocent public servants from Trump!", which they will pathetically try to argue as their party sinks further and further into irrelevancy.

What an all time disastrous Presidency. Just embarrassing on every level.
 
I doubt Liberals have realized that that will be the prevailing lingering question surrounding this, with a presumption that they're all guilty of something, and not "Biden is just protecting innocent public servants from Trump!", which they will pathetically try to argue as their party sinks further and further into irrelevancy.

What an all time disastrous Presidency. Just embarrassing on every level.
Also interesting to note about the pardons, is that apparently they cannot claim the 5th anymore. So legal scholars like Jonathan Turkey of Fox are saying that if they are brought in to testify now, refuse to testify (contempt), but if they are found to have lied or perjury themselves, that is a new crime and would be included with the pardon (and that is if they pardon is legal, as as mentioned, even the legality of the pardons will be challenged of course)
 
"we use lawfare against our political opponents so surely they will use it on us" is at the heart of all these preemptive pardons.
Dems are fearing actions they'd do to others if they had the power. It's so transparent. You have to be a pretty big hack not to see how shitty this looks.
 
'Beep, boop, bleep, boop,' says the bot.
 
And Milley and Liz Cheney?

Something tells me there's going to be some bombshell discoveries about how much illegal shit was going on in the Biden White House.
 
Fauci already admitted there was no science behind the forced policies during covid. Biden is just leaving the way he came in---an inept, fraudulent, lifelong hypocrite politician.
 
Pardon Fauci?
How are preemptive pardons legal? What if Trump just hire hitmen and preemptively pardon them before they do their... tasks.?
You can’t pardon someone for something they do after you pardon them.
 
Trump on his way to the whitehouse now to meet with the Biden’s in some tea ceremony or some shit. I hope he tells Biden to his face that this move is upsetting and is now going to force him to look into the legality of all these pardons now, including hunters. Then get up, Diet Coke in hand, and leave
He should ask to Supreme Court to evaluate presidential powers…….lol…
 
Most divisive and corrupt administration we've seen in our lifetimes. Never forget it. More importantly, never forget the people who believe they are morally superior to all others collectively shrugging their shoulders at this move.
 
I challenge anyone here to give me one good reason why a pardon for Fauci is justified.
 
This is much worse than the Hunter stuff and completely and utterly stains his legacy for me. Enjoy your "pre-emptive pardons" that Trump will give out in 4 years. An all-time worst precedent was just set. Thanks Biden.
 
This action is so absolutely disgusting.

He was fucking horrible and I would consider his term to be a sick joke. I still give GWB the nod for worst president of my lifetime. His admin was similar in that he was clearly a puppet and not the decision maker. The Biden admin showed a lot more incompetence, but I think GWB admin had more of a net negative effect on the world with the Iraq invasion.
 
