Rob Battisti
HR for HR
@Steel
- Joined
- Jun 1, 2007
- Messages
- 32,379
- Reaction score
- 51,731
Biden Pardons Fauci
This website blows so I’m not staying around until it’s fixed.
This action is so absolutely disgusting.
Anyone defending it should never be taken seriously ever again.
To do this hours before leaving office to bury it in the news is so absolutely absurd.
Biden is the worst president I’ve ever experienced in my life and, honestly, it’s possible he’s not even mentally there making these decisions anyway.
My goodness, this opens up the possibility of so many issues in the future I can’t believe it.
Everyone wants to say Trump is tearing us apart, but Biden has done more damage to democracy than anything I’ve ever seen.
I want to puke.
