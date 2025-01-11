Americans Think History Will Rate Biden Presidency Negatively Fifty-four percent of U.S. adults expect that Joe Biden will go down in history as a below-average or poor president, while 26% say he will be remembered as an average president and 19% as outstanding or above average.

Americans Think History Will Rate Biden Presidency NegativelyPerceptions of how Trump's first term will be regarded have improved considerablyMany more Americans expect history to judge Joe Biden’s presidency unfavorably rather than favorably. Fifty-four percent of U.S. adults believe Biden will be remembered as a “below average” (17%) or “poor” (37%) president, while 19% say he will be evaluated as “outstanding” (6%) or “above average” (13%). Another 26% think he will be regarded as “average.”Compared with nine recent presidents included in the new Gallup poll, Biden rates most similarly to Richard Nixon, who has a -42 net rating (12% outstanding or above average versus 54% below average or poor). Biden receives more “poor” reviews than Nixon does (37% vs. 30%), but Biden gets more outstanding or above-average ratings.Farewell then, Joe — history will not be kindBiden’s presidency ending in failure is the climax of a career in which his defining objective was simply to be, not to doHistory will not be kind to Biden, whoever writes it. To the left, he will forever be the man who, through his selfish insistence on running again in the face of his own cognitive collapse, precluded the Democratic Party from having a real contest to find a successor and allowed Trump back into the White House. To the right, he will be the man who won a narrow majority for the Democratic Party in a contentious 2020 election and chose, stubbornly and destructively, to interpret it as a mandate for a radical lurch to the left in the country’s political culture.History Will Not Have Mercy on Joe BidenThe defining qualities of Joe Biden the political man were arrogance and dishonestyCharity is a virtue. But, as journalists refresh their pre-writes of the president’s obituary (and I do not mean the political one) and the historians begin their first drafts in earnest, honesty is a superseding virtue. There is simply no way to tell the truth about Joe Biden’s life and career without kicking him while he is down—it is not like he is about to get back up and make of himself a more sportsmanlike target.The defining qualities of Joe Biden the political man were arrogance and dishonesty, compounded by stupidity. That Biden lasted as long in politics as he did—he first was elected to the Senate the year your gray-bearded correspondent was born—and that he rose as high as he did is an indictment of the state of Delaware, the Democratic Party, and the American electorate, which was wise to choose Biden over Donald Trump in 2020 but foolish to put itself in such a dilemma to begin with.Gallup poll shows most Americans believe history will view Biden negatively and many articles have been written by people across the political spectrum that say the same thing. How do you believe Joe Biden's presidency will be viewed in the future?