Mexico launching app for migrants to alert relatives if detained in US The cell phone app, which will be officially launched in January, will allow migrants to notify relatives and the Mexican consulate nearest to their location.

Mexico is developing a cell phone app that will allow its citizens in the U.S. to alert family members if they are at risk of being detained, a senior official announced Friday.The app, which will be officially launched in January, will allow migrants to notify both relatives and the Mexican consulate nearest to their location. Applicable family members must have been selected ahead of time, according to a press release.Juan Ramón de la Fuente, the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, likened the app to a panic button during a press conference.The secretary noted "special attention" will be provided to any Mexican citizens looking to return to the country, and he encouraged those with children born in the U.S. to ensure they are registered with consulates."The President has also instructed us to focus on direct community engagement, which we have already begun," de la Fuente said. "I have personally attended several open meetings where the key message is to tell our fellow citizens that they are not alone and will not be alone."U.S. authorities are required to tell detained migrants of the option to have their home-country consulates notified.The Mexican app comes as the incoming Trump administration is promising to crack down on illegal immigration in the U.S., including by carrying out mass deportations. President-elect Donald Trump confirmed in November his administration will utilize "military assets" for such deportations.Mexico is trying to help illegals detained by the United States of America. They are given Donald Trump more justification for putting the military at the border.