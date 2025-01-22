Social Trump repeals humanitarian parole for migrants from four countries

President Donald Trump repealed a Biden administration program to temporarily allow in more than half a million migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. The legal paths to enter the United States are closed to them, as Paula Diaz reports from Arizona.

By Hamed Aleaziz


President Trump moved on Monday to toss out a Biden-era program that allowed migrants fleeing four troubled nations to fly into the United States and remain in the country temporarily, part of a sweeping first-day crackdown on immigration.

The program, known as humanitarian parole and introduced by the Biden administration in early 2023, allowed migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti and Venezuela to fly into the United States if they had a financial sponsor and passed security checks. Migrants who entered under the program could stay for up to two years, unless they found other ways to stay long term.

As of late last year, more than 500,000 migrants had entered the country through the initiative.

The program, which Mr. Trump ordered the head of the Department of Homeland Security to end, served as one of two major legal pathways the Biden administration put in place to try to discourage migrants from crossing into the country illegally. The Trump administration already moved earlier Monday to shut down the other program — a government app that allowed migrants to schedule appointments to enter the country at legal ports of entry.

“These processes — a safe and orderly way to reach the United States — have resulted in a significant reduction in the number of these individuals encountered at our southern border,” Alejandro N. Mayorkas, the Biden administration’s homeland security secretary, said last spring. “It is a key element of our efforts to address the unprecedented level of migration throughout our hemisphere.”

Republican lawmakers viewed the program as a way for migrants with no other access to the United States a chance to enter the country for up to two years and obtain work permits.

“Here’s an idea: Don’t fly millions of illegals aliens from failed states thousands of miles away into small towns across the American Heartland,” Stephen Miller, the architect of much of Mr. Trump’s immigration policy, said on social media in September.

Texas, along with other Republican-led states, sued to end the program and failed. But the Biden administration had already said in October that it would allow the permission for migrants from the four countries to lapse after their two years ran out, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to find other methods to stay in the country or face deportation.


https://www.nytimes.com/2025/01/20/us/politics/migrant-flights-us-trump-program.html
 
After 4 years of Trump as POTUS ....again....now older....
Mexico and Canada should start to prepare to guard borders from immigrants....congratulations with Pump.

Pump had promised to reduce inflation and unemployment % in U.S .....will taste comrades.
 
Haiti is fucked. Definitely a country that people fleeing are actually asylum seekers. The issue as I see it, is how do you determine who are the good people seeking asylum and who are the shithead gangbangers there that want to come here? That seems to be the biggest issue with US immigration period
 
Haiti is fucked. Definitely a country that people fleeing are actually asylum seekers. The issue as I see it, is how do you determine who are the good people seeking asylum and who are the shithead gangbangers there that want to come here? That seems to be the biggest issue with US immigration period
If they have guns don't let them in.
 
If they have guns don't let them in.
Well, it’s not like gangbangers from anywhere have trouble getting illegal guns here. Seriously, I don’t know the answer to how we prevent shitheads from coming in. The only way that I know of is to deport the ones that get arrested already here. And I am pro gun in general. I just think we need to hammer the felons with firearms and those that use them in crimes, which in too many areas, we don’t do anymore. Philly da larry krasner flat out refuses to charge felons caught with firearms because most are minorities and he is really woke garbage. Yet, he wanted to sue the nra and neighboring states for having lax gun laws because he blames Philly violence on getting guns from elsewhere and the nra for promoting guns. He is a fuckwad
 
Well, it’s not like gangbangers from anywhere have trouble getting illegal guns here. Seriously, I don’t know the answer to how we prevent shitheads from coming in. The only way that I know of is to deport the ones that get arrested already here.
Makes you wonder how people sneaking back into the states after having their legal status revoked and being deported "because reasons" will act, hm?
 
Makes you wonder how people sneaking back into the states after having their legal status revoked and being deported "because reasons" will act, hm?
We will never be able to completely stop people from coming here illegally. Just like getting guns, they will find a way. It rather than just deport them only for them to sneak back in, charge and convict them of the crimes they do here and deport them when they get out
 
I think a murder wrap should convict you to an anal bludgeoning with the gun that you committed the murder with. Do the crime? Anal time.
<8><8><8>
 
We will never be able to completely stop people from coming here illegally. Just like getting guns, they will find a way. It rather than just deport them only for them to sneak back in, charge and convict them of the crimes they do here and deport them when they get out
What I'm saying is, if you already have an issue with criminal activity by illegal immigrants, how do you think people who are here legally but are made illegals with the stroke of a pen will react?

Edit: not you personally, the collective you.
 
What I'm saying is, if you already have an issue with criminal activity by illegal immigrants, how do you think people who are here legally but are made illegals with the stroke of a pen will react?

Edit: not you personally, the collective you.
Oh, I see now. You mean the people being deported because they dared to protest this or that? We shall see what happens next. My guess is that some federal judge will try to block some of those deportations and revoking of legal visas. And I am not in disagreement with that. I still want to know what the phd student said in support of hamas before getting booted but others seem to be political enemies expressing free speech, which is yet another fucked up thing trump is doing
 
I think a murder wrap should convict you to an anal bludgeoning with the gun that you committed the murder with. Do the crime? Anal time.
<8><8><8>
I would prefer the anal pressure to be applied by a large pineapple. My generous nature would allow them to decide which end goes in first-the wide side or the spiky side
 
