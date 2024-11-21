About 1,500 migrants form a new caravan in Mexico. Here's what it means About 1,500 migrants have formed a new caravan in southern Mexico, hoping to walk or catch rides to the U.S. border.

About 1,500 migrants formed a new caravan Wednesday in southern Mexico, hoping to walk or catch rides to the U.S. border. The migrants are mainly from Central and South America. Some say they are hoping to reach the United States before Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, saying they think it might be more difficult after that. They started out walking from the city of Tapachula, near the border with Guatemala, where thousands of migrants are stranded because they do not have permission to cross further into Mexico.Since migrants usually cannot find work to support themselves in Tapachula, most of the foreigners trapped there are desperate to leave. Some feel a sense of urgency, hoping to reach the border before Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration.“It is going to be more difficult, that’s why we are going in hopes of getting an appointment quicker so we are able to cross before he (Trump) takes office,” said Yotzeli Peña, 23, a migrant from Venezuela. “That would be easier.”The Biden-Harris administration will let them in but they have to get in the US before January 20th.Donald Trump has threatened to put tariffs on Mexico if they make no effort to stop migrants caravans coming to the United States border.