Law 1,500 migrant caravan rushing to border hoping to get in before Trump inauguration

apnews.com

About 1,500 migrants form a new caravan in Mexico. Here's what it means

About 1,500 migrants have formed a new caravan in southern Mexico, hoping to walk or catch rides to the U.S. border.
apnews.com apnews.com

About 1,500 migrants formed a new caravan Wednesday in southern Mexico, hoping to walk or catch rides to the U.S. border. The migrants are mainly from Central and South America. Some say they are hoping to reach the United States before Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, saying they think it might be more difficult after that. They started out walking from the city of Tapachula, near the border with Guatemala, where thousands of migrants are stranded because they do not have permission to cross further into Mexico.

Since migrants usually cannot find work to support themselves in Tapachula, most of the foreigners trapped there are desperate to leave. Some feel a sense of urgency, hoping to reach the border before Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

“It is going to be more difficult, that’s why we are going in hopes of getting an appointment quicker so we are able to cross before he (Trump) takes office,” said Yotzeli Peña, 23, a migrant from Venezuela. “That would be easier.”

The Biden-Harris administration will let them in but they have to get in the US before January 20th.

Donald Trump has threatened to put tariffs on Mexico if they make no effort to stop migrants caravans coming to the United States border.
 
I would have thought more would be trying to leave before they are caught and forced out of the country possibly without their families with them.

If I were here illegally and I had my family, I would be terrified that we could be kicked out of the country but separated in the meantime possibly having our children trafficked by bad actors.

I do not trust trumps administration to do any of this kind of deportation humanely.
 
I would have thought more would be trying to leave before they are caught and forced out of the country possibly without their families with them.

If I were here illegally and I had my family, I would be terrified that we could be kicked out of the country but separated in the meantime possibly having our children trafficked by bad actors.

I do not trust trumps administration to do any of this kind of deportation humanely.
They should all run for sanctuary cities and states. In fact the states that support Trumps controls should give them free bus tickets there.
 
They should all run for sanctuary cities and states. In fact the states that support Trumps controls should give them free bus tickets there.
I'm not sure that would even make them safe though if Trump really follows through with his intentions... It could get really dark for these families and for their kids.
 
I would have thought more would be trying to leave before they are caught and forced out of the country possibly without their families with them.

If I were here illegally and I had my family, I would be terrified that we could be kicked out of the country but separated in the meantime possibly having our children trafficked by bad actors.

I do not trust trumps administration to do any of this kind of deportation humanely.
They can be deported together.
 
They can be deported together.
I know there's a way. Of course there's a way. I don't trust that Trump and his administration will take the care do that because of the cruelty and the anger and resent in the approach and the mentality.


That's why I said I was surprised immigrants were trying to get in quickly before Trump becomes president because if I was an immigrant I'd be wanting to get out of the country before he was president.
 
I know there's a way. Of course there's a way. I don't trust that Trump and his administration will take the care do that because of the cruelty and the anger and resent in the approach and the mentality.


That's why I said I was surprised immigrants were trying to get in quickly before Trump becomes president because if I was an immigrant I'd be wanting to get out of the country before he was president.
You truly have been broken my friend.
 
You truly have been broken my friend.
You can say that without giving any logical reasons as to why that's the case and that would make you a lot like Trump who is a liar and slanderer and doesn't need truth because he has alternative facts.

Why would you behave any differently? your leader is showing you the way.
 
and of course, if they make it, Biden will let them in. I'm going to need both hands to count the number of final "fuck you" Biden is giving the American people.
 
GOATseph is on it.

giphy.gif
 
