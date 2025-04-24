PBAC
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- May 15, 2022
- Messages
- 6,065
- Reaction score
- 5,655
Art of the derp
Trump claimed talks with China were ongoing
His own team reported there have been no talks at all
China have not humoured the situation
US CEOs warn Trump his tariffs will cause a stock shortage
Trump flip flops and lowers tariffs
No one negotated anything with him
Trump said the 145% tariff he developed in his calculations in too high. Now they will no longer be anywhere near that amount.
Executives from three of America’s biggest retail chains warned President Donald Trump that things could get ugly if his aggressive economic agenda proceeds as planned, according to a new report from Axios.
During a private meeting in the Oval Office on Monday, the CEOs of Walmart, Target and Home Depot reportedly told the president that supply chains could freeze and prompt stores’ shelves to go barren if he doesn’t rein in his sharp tariff plans, and meddles with the Federal Reserve.
“The big box CEOs flat out told him the prices aren’t going up, they’re steady right now, but they will go up,” an administration official familiar with the meeting told Axios. “And this wasn’t about food. But he was told that shelves will be empty.”
Hong Kong/WashingtonCNN —
US President Donald Trump has signaled a potential U-turn on his trade war with China amid continued market volatility, saying the high tariffs on Chinese goods will “come down substantially, but it won’t be zero.”
Trump’s remarks, made at a White House news event Tuesday, appear to mark a rhetorical climbdown after weeks of tough posturing and tit-for-tat retaliation that sent tariffs on China beyond a staggering 145%.
“145% is very high and it won’t be that high,” Trump said in a question-and-answer session with reporters in the Oval Office. “It won’t be anywhere near that high. It’ll come down substantially. But it won’t be zero.”
Trump claimed talks with China were ongoing
His own team reported there have been no talks at all
China have not humoured the situation
US CEOs warn Trump his tariffs will cause a stock shortage
Trump flip flops and lowers tariffs
No one negotated anything with him
Trump said the 145% tariff he developed in his calculations in too high. Now they will no longer be anywhere near that amount.
Top CEOs Warn Trump Tariffs Will Empty Store Shelves: Report
Executives for Walmart, Target and Home Depot didn't beat around the bush during a Monday meeting in the Oval Office.
www.huffpost.com
During a private meeting in the Oval Office on Monday, the CEOs of Walmart, Target and Home Depot reportedly told the president that supply chains could freeze and prompt stores’ shelves to go barren if he doesn’t rein in his sharp tariff plans, and meddles with the Federal Reserve.
“The big box CEOs flat out told him the prices aren’t going up, they’re steady right now, but they will go up,” an administration official familiar with the meeting told Axios. “And this wasn’t about food. But he was told that shelves will be empty.”
Hong Kong/WashingtonCNN —
US President Donald Trump has signaled a potential U-turn on his trade war with China amid continued market volatility, saying the high tariffs on Chinese goods will “come down substantially, but it won’t be zero.”
Trump’s remarks, made at a White House news event Tuesday, appear to mark a rhetorical climbdown after weeks of tough posturing and tit-for-tat retaliation that sent tariffs on China beyond a staggering 145%.
“145% is very high and it won’t be that high,” Trump said in a question-and-answer session with reporters in the Oval Office. “It won’t be anywhere near that high. It’ll come down substantially. But it won’t be zero.”