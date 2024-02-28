Umar Nurmagomedov

JTDarkseid
Who else here thinks Umar fighting Mario Bautista would a much better fight compared to the nobody he’s facing instead?
Sure, Umar facing Bautista would be better or Javid Basharat, Pedro Munhoz, Cory Sandhagen, just about anyone really. Bautista would be crowned hard too.
Umar and Javid probably won't fight any time soon considering they train together.
Basharat is on the same card as him, too. They should have done zahabi vs. Bezkat, and umar vs. Basharat. Both fights would have been a lot more interesting than what we're getting.
Bautista (and the rest of the top 15 aside from Cory) have been ducking Umar for a reason.
And this "nobody" that Umar is fighting this weekend probably beats Bautista as well.