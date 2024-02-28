Umar Nurmagomedov

Who else here thinks Umar fighting Mario Bautista would a much better fight compared to the nobody he’s facing instead?
 
JTDarkseid said:
Who else here thinks Umar fighting Mario Bautista would a much better fight compared to the nobody he’s facing instead?
Sure, Umar facing Bautista would be better or Javid Basharat, Pedro Munhoz, Cory Sandhagen, just about anyone really. Bautista would be crowned hard too.
 
I won't count out these Kazakhs. They're tough bastards.It'll be more competitive than you think.
 
Bautista (and the rest of the top 15 aside from Cory) have been ducking Umar for a reason.

And this "nobody" that Umar is fighting this weekend probably beats Bautista as well.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Sure, Umar facing Bautista would be better or Javid Basharat, Pedro Munhoz, Cory Sandhagen, just about anyone really. Bautista would be crowned hard too.
Umar and Javid probably won't fight any time soon considering they train together.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Sure, Umar facing Bautista would be better or Javid Basharat, Pedro Munhoz, Cory Sandhagen, just about anyone really. Bautista would be crowned hard too.
Basharat is on the same card as him, too. They should have done zahabi vs. Bezkat, and umar vs. Basharat. Both fights would have been a lot more interesting than what we're getting.
 
LoveMyMMA said:
Umar and Javid probably won't fight any time soon considering they train together.
fortheo said:
Basharat is on the same card as him, too. They should have done zahabi vs. Bezkat, and umar vs. Basharat. Both fights would have been a lot more interesting than what we're getting.
Javid and Umar train together very little. When Umar fights in Vegas he goes to XTreme Couture but his mother gym is Eagles MMA and stateside its AKA. Them not fighting is a fucking reach but I just meant it as an example, Javid is one of about a dozen opponents that make sense for Umar. Bekzat just doesn't.
 
LoveMyMMA said:
Bautista (and the rest of the top 15 aside from Cory) have been ducking Umar for a reason.

And this "nobody" that Umar is fighting this weekend probably beats Bautista as well.
Umar has pulled out of 5 separate fights.

He was booked with one of the biggest names in the division - a ranked guy who's headlined cards. Umar cancelled.

The UFC isn't sending him another big name after that, he's going to have to show up a few times.
 
Latest posts

