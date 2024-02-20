Give Umar Nurmagomedov an immediate title shot against Merab

V

This sport is supposed to pit the best fighters against eachother; nobody in the division has an answer for Merab's style except Umar and his legendary, undefeated Dagestani wrestling that has seen success through 3 champions: Khabib, Islam and Usman.

If Merab dispatches Sean, Umar must be given the shot. No need to waste his time fighting nobodies like we did with Islam, where he had to waste precious years fighting the likes of Dober and Green despite being the clear no.1 in the division.

If Dana fails to do this, the UFC should not be considered a serious, competitive organisation.
 
lol he has to earn it first, regardless of how we all feel.

That said, I am definitely feeling like we could be seeing some of these guys win the belt way sooner, yet politics keeping holding them back. Hopefully the sport will be repaired soon to quit wasting the primes of these potential champs.
 
Yes this is what will show that UFC is not a serious, competitive organization.
 
They were trying to push him hard but he pulled out of the Sandhagen fight.
 
Dvalishvili is more likely to miss his prime as the guy is already 33 yo
Nurmagomedov is only 28. Only Ya Dong is younger in the top 15
 
He needs to earn it. I’m under the belief that he’s a serious threat but he hasn’t proven that he’s even a top 10 guy yet.
 
Umar is really inactive. Politics or not, these Dagestanis don't fight often. I follow that region closer than just about anyone, even in other promotions...Hella fucking inactive.
 
Latest posts

