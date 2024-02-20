Give Umar Nurmagomedov an immediate title shot against Merab

This sport is supposed to pit the best fighters against eachother; nobody in the division has an answer for Merab's style except Umar and his legendary, undefeated Dagestani wrestling that has seen success through 3 champions: Khabib, Islam and Usman.
If Merab dispatches Sean, Umar must be given the shot. No need to waste his time fighting nobodies like we did with Islam, where he had to waste precious years fighting the likes of Dober and Green despite being the clear no.1 in the division.
If Dana fails to do this, the UFC should not be considered a serious, competitive organisation.
