Media Umar Nurmagomedov throws shade at Henry Cejudo right in front of him

Injured or not... Umar is spitting facts.

Merab took Cejudo down many times.

Takedowns:
Merab​
Henry
5/11
45.5%
1/7
14.3%
Click to expand...
 
cejudo wrestling is overrated. aljo a bjj guy owned him in the wrestling as well , stole the first round and fight from cejudo because of his lazy mma wrestlign.
 
Seems like Cejudo was resting on his laurels way too soon

He's 10-4 ufc

Dude should just throw his hat in the ring & fight 4-5 more times & let the chips fall
 
Its the practicioner. Combat Sambo with Muslim work ethnic > Ameriqueen anything
 
In fairness to Cejudo, he won a gold medal like 18 years ago. He's older and hadn't been training wrestling at the same level when he fought Merab, who's bigger than him.

Olympic medalists can in fact be taken down by lesser wrestlers in MMA if they've stepped away from the sport for too long (see Yoel Romero).
 
The complete podcast for those interested.



Usman and Cejudo are so insufferable, I bet even when cejudo wakes up in the morning he will explain to you what you should take for breakfast and why. And Usman and his "I am the boss of the welterweight division, I am just taking a break" is just so cringe.
 
Luckyme said:
In fairness to Cejudo, he won a gold medal like 18 years ago. He's older and hadn't been training wrestling at the same level when he fought Merab, who's bigger than him.

Olympic medalists can in fact be taken down by lesser wrestlers in MMA if they've stepped away from the sport for too long (see Yoel Romero).
Click to expand...
Very true and good point, Yoel Romero wrestling is just very poor, the last time he had any effective takedowns was against Brunson, and that fight was so long ago. All his other fights his wrestling is so sloppy, his shots are sloppy and are never successful, he is forced to stand and strike all the time, luckily for him he has big power and is very explosive and fast so he can catch guys with the hands, but honestly his wrestling is really not very good, its a big struggle for him to get anyone down and 9 times out of 10 can't
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

User9992
How would Umar Nurmagomedov do against either of Sean or Merab?
2 3
Replies
53
Views
821
Hellowhosthat
Hellowhosthat
AmonTobin
Umar gets fast-tracked to title shot?
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
2K
humdizzle
H
Ser das Trevas
The difference between how the UFC treats Umar Nurmagomedov and José Aldo
2
Replies
22
Views
712
The Siege
The Siege
AldoStillGoat
Merab will wipe the floor with Umar if they fight
2 3
Replies
56
Views
1K
fortheo
fortheo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,699
Messages
56,211,034
Members
175,109
Latest member
Ronaldbattle93

Share this page

Back
Top