Luckyme said: In fairness to Cejudo, he won a gold medal like 18 years ago. He's older and hadn't been training wrestling at the same level when he fought Merab, who's bigger than him.



Olympic medalists can in fact be taken down by lesser wrestlers in MMA if they've stepped away from the sport for too long (see Yoel Romero). Click to expand...

Very true and good point, Yoel Romero wrestling is just very poor, the last time he had any effective takedowns was against Brunson, and that fight was so long ago. All his other fights his wrestling is so sloppy, his shots are sloppy and are never successful, he is forced to stand and strike all the time, luckily for him he has big power and is very explosive and fast so he can catch guys with the hands, but honestly his wrestling is really not very good, its a big struggle for him to get anyone down and 9 times out of 10 can't