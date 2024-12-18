Khabib Nurmagomedov maps out final fights of Henry Cejudo's UFC career: 'I'm going to talk with Dana' | BJPenn.com Undefeated MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov recently had a "talk about legacy" with his fellow former UFC champion Henry Cejudo.

Khabib is helping Henry map out the end of his HOF career.One more fight at 135, then he goes down to 125 to fight Pantoja.Khabib going to convince Cejudo/Dana this is the way and that way Cejudo also won’t face Umar.