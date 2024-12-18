Media Khabib stepping to talk to Dana White for Cejudo so Cejudo won’t fight Umar

K

koa pomaikai

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
470
Reaction score
1,254
Cejudo is on the wrong end of 30. I'm sure Umar isn't afraid of Henry except for the cringe but that's it.
 
Henry is kind of out of the title picture anyway. Khabib dont need to push him out of somewhere he isnt at.
 
Cejudo is gonna have that Abus Magomedov gas tank if he tries going back down to flyweight at his age.
 
From your article.

Henry:

“I’m thinking about going to down [to flyweight] because of your cousin,” Cejudo told Khabib. “Real recognizes real.”

“I don’t want a piece of Umar,” he added. “I can make [the weight], it’s just a lot of discipline.”
 
tbf Henry looked really good against Merab in round 1, wobbled him, took him down, shows how skilled henry was in his prime. He gassed out quick but that round 1 was a brief glimpse of 2020 henry.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,824
Messages
56,671,843
Members
175,339
Latest member
shadowmanifold

Share this page

Back
Top