first off, yes topuria did get a rather fast-tracked shot. but this was in a division where the previous champ had beaten all the viable contenders at the time. there are other people in line at bw.



second, ilia had two ranked wins (mitchell and emmett), and a high profile win over ryan hall (then-highly regarded) who probably would have been ranked if it weren’t for his inactivity. compare that to umar’s win streak over literal nobodys. very different scenario.



umar and his fans might notice that nobody complained when merab got a title shot. that’s not because merab is super popular—he’s not, at all. but he earned it, and everyone knows it. that’s how it should be done.