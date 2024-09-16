They do that in boxing a lot. Take a hard fight, then chill and take and easy fight or two. Can’t get away with that in mma.Umar is one of - if not - the toughest challenge in that division.
Of course Merab doesn’t want to fight him right away.
That’s how most champs are these days. Get the belt and immediately want some easy/fun title defenses instead.
Tough shit though, that fight is inevitable and it will be magnificent.
Yeah I was honestly a little shocked how bad the ducking was in that post fight interview.Umar is one of - if not - the toughest challenge in that division.
Of course Merab doesn’t want to fight him right away.
That’s how most champs are these days. Get the belt and immediately want some easy/fun title defenses instead.
Tough shit though, that fight is inevitable and it will be magnificent.
I agree he should get paid.They do that in boxing a lot. Take a hard fight, then chill and take and easy fight or two. Can’t get away with that in mma.
Although I wish Merab could make some money winning a title defense and then losing the belt to Umar. Dude works hard and should get paid lol
He’s trying to kiss Dana’s ass lolYeah I was honestly a little shocked how bad the ducking was in that post fight interview.
Basically the worst I've ever seen to be honest, literally begging for a special wittle fwiendship with Dana right after the fight in a clear attempt to literally game the system to duck followed by a rambling half incoherent diatribe about how he's just a regular dude ("hello fellow plebs!")
I mean the guy kissed the ass of Mexico and the US as much as his home country Georgia which is fine and all but in retrospect just seems like another sign that he's an opportunist.
I get it though, and he's a great fighter and athlete, but man any chance at having a popular persona for him has been tanked lol.
Bryce Mitchell is top 15 too… what a dumb take by Umar (Ali).
Yeah I agree. Champs shouldn’t feel the need to hold on to the belt in order to finally make good money. We want to see the best fight the best and umar is clearly thatI agree he should get paid.
That’s on Dana and the UFC though.
Merab’s responsibility as champ is to defend the belt against the best competitors who are next in line.
We need to end this era of fun fights, interim belts and other bullshit that makes no sense.
I like fun fights just as much as the next person but the champion has to defend against the #1 contender.
Wait until you lose to do “fun fights”. The division needs to move to give everyone a chance.
Umar actually has a point. Top only had one Top 5 win, but he also did beat Mitchell who was ranked #9 at the time. So, two Top 10 wins. Not much better than Umar's win against the #2 guy, but still two good wins. Was there an uproar on the dawg when Topuria got his TS? I don't remember.
They do that in boxing a lot. Take a hard fight, then chill and take and easy fight or two. Can’t get away with that in mma.
Although I wish Merab could make some money winning a title defense and then losing the belt to Umar. Dude works hard and should get paid lol
Umar actually has a point. Top only had one Top 5 win, but he also did beat Mitchell who was ranked #9 at the time. So, two Top 10 wins. Not much better than Umar's win against the #2 guy, but still two good wins. Was there an uproar on the dawg when Topuria got his TS? I don't remember.