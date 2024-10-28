UFC should pray Shavkat and Khamzat become WW and MW champions

AdamWarlock
Current UFC has been lacking stars power for a while now
gone the days of khabib, conor, masvidal, jones, ngannou and other big names.
now we only got pereira and islam carrying the franchise
ufc needs the likes of khamzat, shavkat, topuria to carry the torch.
