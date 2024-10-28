UFC should pray Shavkat and Khamzat become WW and MW champions

Current UFC has been lacking stars power for a while now
gone the days of khabib, conor, masvidal, jones, ngannou and other big names.
now we only got pereira and islam carrying the franchise
ufc needs the likes of khamzat, shavkat, topuria to carry the torch.
 
That’s definitely a matchup many (including myself) would love to see in the future.

Also…
 
That’s definitely a matchup many (including myself) would love to see in the future.

Also…
TBH, i always thought that was THE fight to make, but i've come around to the opinion that Khamzat would destroy Shavkat. Shavkat is an awesome fighter but he doesn't have the natural talent, athleticism, grappling skill and sheer physical strength that Khamzat does. Shavkat struggled to get Wonderboy down, can you imagine what Khamzat would've done to Wonderboy when he was at WW? He would've ragdolled him. Khamzat subs Shavkat in Rd 1.
 
Dricus is what middleweight needed. Dricus is an amazing star who pulls big numbers . He has the physique, the size, height, charisma and gets attention everywhere, Someone who has the best trash talking that brings excitement and also always brings firepower and extremely high pace into the fight (other than being undefeated). He has never had a slow paced boring fight. He is also very respectful towards his opponent despite all of the trashtalking.

I agree Shavkat is way more exciting than Belal and I agree he would be a way better champion than remember the decision Belal. However, despite Khamzat being the best wrestler, I am not sure if Khamzat can be a bigger star worldwide than Dricus since Dricus is great everywhere.
 
