Khamzat Will Run Through Everyone at WW and above Until He's 35

1st round finish against DDP, Strickland, Israel, Belal, Shavkat, Edwards, Alex and even HWs are coming. For a championship fight I'm sure he'll make 170 as well after getting the MW strap. Then he'll move on to LHW and perhaps even HW.

In the Burns fights he decided to brawl because he was a bit green in BJJ compared to Burns at the time.
In the Usman fight he broke his hand towards the end of the first and until that moment he mauled Usman non-stop as well.

I don't think Khamzat will fear anyone's BJJ from now on and unless he breaks his hand/rib/leg etc. at the very beginning of the first round he takes out everyone on the roster.

Khamzat is levels above everyone else. At this moment he's probably the best fighter ever who has walked the planet Earth.
 
Very well said, I hope you're right. I feel like Khamzat is the chosen one.
 
Considering that Khamzat cannot make weight at 170#, you assertion that he will run through WW is pointless; kind of shuts the thread down quickly. He weighed in at 178.5 lbs for his last WW fight.
 
He would have no chance against Aspinall, Jones or Almeida. Have to imagine Pavlovich, Blaydes and Ankalaev would all beat him too.
 
Still want to see him make 185 in the United States. His weigh in looked sketchy Friday and there's still a question mark regarding his ability to get in to the US.
 
Considering that Khamzat cannot make weight at 170#, you assertion that he will run through WW is pointless; kind of shuts the thread down quickly. He weighed in at 178.5 lbs for his last WW fight.
He was on rather short notice (1.5 months) and he rehydrated after they arranged the Holland fight at 180. He was 172.5 (1.5 pounds over) and according to him, he was going to make the weight.
 
He was on rather short notice (1.5 months) and he rehydrated after they arranged the Holland fight at 180. He was 172.5 (1.5 pounds over) and according to him, he was going to make the weight.
Khamzat like to not have made 185 this past weekend. They changed the 1 hour allotted extra time frane to 2 hours specifically so Khamzat could make 185 lbs. If this event was anywhere else he would have only been given an hour and wouldn't have made 185 much less 170.
 
