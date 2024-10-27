Khamzat Will Run Through Everyone at WW and above Until He's 35

1st round finish against DDP, Strickland, Israel, Belal, Shavkat, Edwards, Alex and even HWs are coming. For a championship fight I'm sure he'll make 170 as well after getting the MW strap. Then he'll move on to LHW and perhaps even HW.



In the Burns fights he decided to brawl because he was a bit green in BJJ compared to Burns at the time.

In the Usman fight he broke his hand towards the end of the first and until that moment he mauled Usman non-stop as well.



I don't think Khamzat will fear anyone's BJJ from now on and unless he breaks his hand/rib/leg etc. at the very beginning of the first round he takes out everyone on the roster.



Khamzat is levels above everyone else. At this moment he's probably the best fighter ever who has walked the planet Earth.