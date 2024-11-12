  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

I Am Liking Kamaru Usman More and More ...

If you think about it, Usman used to have a bad rep for boring fights, lay and pray, etc.

He has become a killer of late, not only a killer himself, but taking two killers on short notice, back-to-back.

Khamzat and Shavkat were the two biggest prospects at welterweight, and Usman just faced him at MW and gave a helluva run — and I think would've beaten Chimaev in a 5-rounder, especially in top condition.

He's doing the same with Shavkat, and heavy comes in halfway prepared, at welterweight, I think he's going to beat Rakhmonov in a 5-rounder as well.

Usman striking has gone from nothing, to dangerous AF.

Unlike many here, I'm not all that impressed with Shavkat Rakhmonov. His resume isn't really shit.

By contrast, Usman has faced today's who's-who in the WW division.

Dude has become gritty, gutty, and much more violent lately.

Hoping for an upset if this fight comes through.

War Kamaru 👊
 
When your knees become shot and you have no choice but to become a disciple of the JBG

<{JustBleed}>
 
Yes, but he's got heart, strength, skills, and guts.

Also, more importantly, he's looking for the finish more. He was trying to kill Khamzat to the last swing.

Heart is the most important thing, and Usman has got it, and he also has underrated boxing skills and power — not to mention stamina — which is vital in championship fights.

Guts, stamina, finish = Championship characteristics

And Usman has displayed these against far better opposition than has Rakhmonov.
 
Usman probably knows his time at the top is over with but he's got the wrestling and boxing down to still have fun fights. Respect to him for facing another killer in Shavkat.
 
This usually happens with big name fighters at the end of their career.

It's hard not to root for the old guy trying to turn back the clock. It's easy to root against arrogant dominant champs.

I personally don't like this fight. I wish they would have got someone with more upside in there. But i suspect they went with Usman because he is a name and former champ.

I don't like his chances here. Hopefully he comes and swinging and makes it interesting.
 
He said on Rogan the belt made him fight with a defensive mentality which isn’t him & now that it’s gone he’s freed up to just go out there & fk people up
 
I went from being lukewarm to a fan after seeing him TKO Burns. The fighter and the person, he seems very self aware.
 
Unrelated, but man Shermano, when was the last time you were yellow card free? Seems like you have a yellow card permanently attached to your name.

<Deported1><Deported1><Deported1><Deported1><Deported1>
 
Usman did not fluke his way to being a champ, people critique his reign and rightfully so, but forget prior to getting the belt he was a monster, with that said Shavkat in Four
 
Ya his dogfight with Khamzat bumped both their stocks up. A great multifaceted performance from both.
 
I might warm up to him if he releases the belal interview.
 
Guy on a 3 fight losing streak gets to undeservingly step in and possible win a title and rewrite history.

It doesn't take a brain surgeon to accept that. If he didn't then his career was pretty much in the dump. This is what he NEEDED because he wasn't going to put on a win streak to earn it.
 
Last edited:
