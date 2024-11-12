I Am Liking Kamaru Usman More and More ...

If you think about it, Usman used to have a bad rep for boring fights, lay and pray, etc.He has become a killer of late, not only a killer himself, but taking two killers on short notice, back-to-back.Khamzat and Shavkat were the two biggest prospects at welterweight, and Usman just faced him at MW and gave a helluva run — and I think would've beaten Chimaev in a 5-rounder, especially in top condition.He's doing the same with Shavkat, and heavy comes in halfway prepared, at welterweight, I think he's going to beat Rakhmonov in a 5-rounder as well.Usman striking has gone from nothing, to dangerous AF.Unlike many here, I'm not all that impressed with Shavkat Rakhmonov. His resume isn't really shit.By contrast, Usman has faced today's who's-who in the WW division.Dude has become gritty, gutty, and much more violent lately.Hoping for an upset if this fight comes through.War Kamaru