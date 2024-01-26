Media UFC posts current bout order for UFC 300

Needs more fights of consequence.

Holloway/Gaethje is an exhibition fight given they are realistically and naturally a weight class apart.
Zhang/Yan is the fight of the night arguably and could easily top that card. 2 brilliant fighters at their peak and the obvious China backdrop.
The other fights are good and interesting but can't help feel these fights are just hastily put together and make little sense.
 
It does kind of feel like they realised everybody was already booked and panicked.

Just ended up slapping fights together between guys and gals that were healthy and free and not because they made a whole lot of sense.
 
Isn't Yan on a 2 fight win streak?
 
MigitAs said:
They better deliver on that main event
<31>
Click to expand...
giphy.gif
 
