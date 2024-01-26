Chael is trying to start a rumour that the main event will be Aspinall vs Fedor lmao.They better deliver on that main event
It does kind of feel like they realised everybody was already booked and panicked.Needs more fights of consequence.
Holloway/Gaethje is an exhibition fight given they are realistically and naturally a weight class apart.
Zhang/Yan is the fight of the night arguably and could easily top that card. 2 brilliant fighters at their peak and the obvious China backdrop.
The other fights are good and interesting but can't help feel these fights are just hastily put together and make little sense.
Isn't Yan on a 2 fight win streak?
DDP, Khamzat, Pereira and Aspinall have all said they'd like to fight on this card, and they only have one more slot left?
They chose not to stack this card by choice.
200 had Amanda Nunes and Meisha Tate headlining thoughMain event is going to determine if this card reaches UFC 100/200 levels of hype.