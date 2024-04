I don't think very many here know what vertigo is. For starters, it's not a permanent thing. Second, it's not something that has a definitive test. You tell the Dr things are spinning, and he diagnoses you with vertigo. That's it. "Go home and rest, it will pass" is the direction from the Dr. I've had vertigo a couple times, it sucks but it's temporary but also isn't something that can be proven, or disproven.