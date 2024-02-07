Izzy running from Poatan? (UFC 300)

Izzy is the type of guy who plays call of duty with his older brother and gets smashed 99 times. Then he wins one time and celebrates and never plays another game and declares the last winner of the match is the true winner
 
He’s running from khamzat too and Strickland.

The only reason he chose to come back is cause he knows he can beat ddp. He’s cherry picking his battles
 
Gladiator24 said:
He’s running from khamzat too and Strickland.

The only reason he chose to come back is cause he knows he can beat ddp. He’s cherry picking his battles
Click to expand...

When was he supposed to fight Chimaev lol? You guys know fighters don't book their own fights right? We don't even know if the UFC is interested in making in Adesanya vs Chimaev or Pereira vs Adesanya 3 any time soon.
 
He wants no part of Alex when he isn't half dead from dehydration.
 
svmr_db said:
When was he supposed to fight Chimaev lol? You guys know fighters don't book their own fights right? We don't even know if the UFC is interested in making in Adesanya vs Chimaev or Pereira vs Adesanya 3 any time soon.
Click to expand...

Why wouldn’t they be interested in making that fight, it’s a massive fight. One which izzy would never take

There’s a reason izzy suddenly wants to come back now as soon as DDP is champ and Strickland isn’t
 
Alex is literally the easiest fight for Izzy. Why would he run from it? He already figured him out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Izzy and Poatan
Replies
10
Views
453
StonedLemur
StonedLemur
FrankDux
I don't think Leon will be on UFC 300 Card
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
thewhiterooster
thewhiterooster
Leon Edwards
Izzy drops below Poatan in p4p rankings. Can't Izzy catch a break.
2 3
Replies
51
Views
2K
old school 2
old school 2
IvanDrago2.0
Izzy vs Alex UFC 300…
Replies
12
Views
431
GonzagaSokoudjouGuillard
GonzagaSokoudjouGuillard
Streeter
Where would this card rank all time?
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
Royce's Gi
Royce's Gi

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,909
Messages
55,035,373
Members
174,562
Latest member
homelander661

Share this page

Back
Top