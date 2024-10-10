Dillydilly
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Royval vs. Taira - Props/Parlays 4pm ET 10-12. Please add to the discussion here.
To Make a Parlay:
Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing
Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.
Any request, I can find the odds for you
KDR 2 Piece
Cody Haddon
Tatsuro Taira
+109
KDR 3 Piece
Cody Haddon
Jun Park
Tatsuro Taira
+211
The Platelunch
Grant Dawson by Submission
Tatsuro Taira to win by ko or submission
+800
The Family Meal
Haddon
Polastri
Sabatini
Dawson
Park
Taira
+1630
Jyo 1
Themba Gorimbo -360
Tatsuro Taira -300
0.70
Jyo 2
Grant Dawson -410
Daniel Rodriguez -210
0.84
