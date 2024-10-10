UFC Fight Night: Royval vs. Taira - Props/Parlays 4pm ET 10-12

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Royval vs. Taira - Props/Parlays 4pm ET 10-12. Please add to the discussion here.


To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you

KDR 2 Piece
Cody Haddon
Tatsuro Taira
+109

KDR 3 Piece
Cody Haddon
Jun Park
Tatsuro Taira
+211

The Platelunch
Grant Dawson by Submission
Tatsuro Taira to win by ko or submission
+800

The Family Meal
Haddon
Polastri
Sabatini
Dawson
Park
Taira
+1630

Jyo 1
Themba Gorimbo -360
Tatsuro Taira -300
0.70

Jyo 2
Grant Dawson -410
Daniel Rodriguez -210
0.84
 
