UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba Props and Parlays 5pm ET 7-20

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba Props and Parlays 5pm ET 7-20. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you

Big Risk Boxing
Nakatani -2000
Serrano -3000
.09

Nova1
Alexis Rocha to win (Friday) -400
Amanda Serrano to win -3000
Ashton Sylve to win -350
Nakatani to win by KO/TKO -300

1.21

AS_Pt
Junto Nakatani -2000 (box)
Perry vs. Paul OVER 5.5 rds -125 (box)
.89

AS_Tanakatanabov
Junto Nakatani -2000 (box)
Loik Radzhabov -110
1.00
 
AS_Pt
Junto Nakatani -2000 (box)
Perry vs. Paul OVER 5.5 rds -125 (box)
.89

AS_Tanakatanabov
Junto Nakatani -2000 (box)
Loik Radzhabov -110
1.00





KDR 3 PIECE
Thomas Petersen -108
Jeongyeong Lee -180
Cody Gibson -205
3.46

I loik it a lot
Loik Radzhabov -115
Steve Garcia -148
2.19

Korean BBQ
Doo Ho Choi +145
Jeongyeong Lee -180
Kaynan Krewchews -142
5.49

This card blows
Doo Ho Choi +145
J. Lee -180
Kaynan Krewchews -142
Loik Radzhabov -115
Steve Garcia -148
Thomas Petersen -108
Cody Gibson -205
57.30
 
