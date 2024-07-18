Dillydilly
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba Props and Parlays 5pm ET 7-20. Please add to the discussion here.
To Make a Parlay:
Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing
Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.
Any request, I can find the odds for you
Big Risk Boxing
Nakatani -2000
Serrano -3000
.09
Nova1
Alexis Rocha to win (Friday) -400
Amanda Serrano to win -3000
Ashton Sylve to win -350
Nakatani to win by KO/TKO -300
1.21
AS_Pt
Junto Nakatani -2000 (box)
Perry vs. Paul OVER 5.5 rds -125 (box)
.89
AS_Tanakatanabov
Junto Nakatani -2000 (box)
Loik Radzhabov -110
1.00
