UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo - Props/Parlays - 7pm ET 5-3

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo - Props/Parlays - 7pm ET 5-3. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you.


Jyo 1
Gillian Robertson -298
Miesha Tate -135
1.32

Jyo 2
Reinier de Ridder +300
Cory Sandhagen/Deiveson Figueiredo -1350 Fight starts round 2
3.30

Jyo 3
Ivana Petrovic -225
Montel Jackson -200
1.17

Jyo 4
Azamat Bekoev -400
Quang Le +120
1.75

Jyo 5
Santiago Ponzinibbio -138
Gillian Robertson/Marina Rodriguez -700 Fight starts round 2
0.97

Jyo Mix
Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez -2999
Denver Nuggets -116
Colorado Avalanche -142
2.28
 
