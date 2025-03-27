Dillydilly
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 11, 2019
- Messages
- 13,233
- Reaction score
- 35,520
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Erceg Props/Parlays 4pm ET 3-29. Please add to the discussion here.
To Make a Parlay:
Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing
Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.
Any request, I can find the odds for you.
Doughie#1
Moreno -220
Pyfer ITD +120
Luis Rodriguez -141
4.47
A succulent Chinese meal
Rosas Jr.
Pyfer
-169
Happy Opening Day
A. Gautier -3.5
D. Martinez -3.5
+126
10 Piece with no biscuit
D. Martinez -3.5
Mederos
Emmers
Garcia
Goodinez
Gautier
Chairez
R. Rodriguez
Rosas
Moreno
+2386
To Make a Parlay:
Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing
Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.
Any request, I can find the odds for you.
Doughie#1
Moreno -220
Pyfer ITD +120
Luis Rodriguez -141
4.47
A succulent Chinese meal
Rosas Jr.
Pyfer
-169
Happy Opening Day
A. Gautier -3.5
D. Martinez -3.5
+126
10 Piece with no biscuit
D. Martinez -3.5
Mederos
Emmers
Garcia
Goodinez
Gautier
Chairez
R. Rodriguez
Rosas
Moreno
+2386
Last edited: