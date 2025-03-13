  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2 Props/ Parlays 4pm ET 3-15

Dillydilly

Dillydilly

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 11, 2019
Messages
13,058
Reaction score
34,836
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2 Props/ Parlays 4pm ET 3-15. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues props/parlays 4pm ET 2-15
Replies
14
Views
394
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Royval vs. Taira - Props/Parlays 4pm ET 10-12
2
Replies
21
Views
961
KDR by RNC
KDR by RNC
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Prates - Props/Parlays 11-9 4pm ET
Replies
13
Views
645
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Albazi - Props/Parlays 5pm ET 11-2
Replies
13
Views
783
KDR by RNC
KDR by RNC

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,331
Messages
57,022,477
Members
175,501
Latest member
frosty12323

Share this page

Back
Top