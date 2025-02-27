  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Almabayev Props/Parlays 4:30pm ET 3-1

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Almabayev Props/Parlays 4pm ET 2-27. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you.

Brundage by TKO/KO +300


Cowboy Kurt’s Parlay
Asu Almabaev +195
Cody Brundage wins by KO +300
10.8
AS_Gervonta-Not-Austen
NOT Austen Lane inside distance -649
Gervonta "Tank" Davis -1400 (box)
.24


AS_They-will-make-him-TAP
Dillydilly or CowboyKurt def. MidNiteBlues (Tapology)
.50
 
AS_Gervonta-Not-Austen
NOT Austen Lane inside distance -649
Gervonta "Tank" Davis -1400 (box)
.24


AS_They-will-make-him-TAP
Dillydilly or CowboyKurt def. MidNiteBlues (Tapology)
.50

Dillydilly

Thread 'UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Almabayev ****Tapology Contest**** 4:30pm ET 3-1'

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Almabayev ****Tapology Contest**** 4pm ET 3-1. Please add to the discussion here.

Rules are very simple

1. Post your Tapology card in this thread

2. Everyone will go up against tapology user "MidNiteBlues"

3. If you beat him you will win 2 million vcash. If nobody wins it gets raised 1 million each week until someone does
giphy.gif
AppliedScience said:
AS_Gervonta-Not-Austen
NOT Austen Lane inside distance -649
Gervonta "Tank" Davis -1400 (box)
.24


AS_They-will-make-him-TAP
Dillydilly or CowboyKurt def. MidNiteBlues (Tapology)
.50

And see:
Dillydilly

Thread 'UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Almabayev ****Tapology Contest**** 4:30pm ET 3-1'

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Almabayev ****Tapology Contest**** 4pm ET 3-1. Please add to the discussion here.

Rules are very simple

1. Post your Tapology card in this thread

2. Everyone will go up against tapology user "MidNiteBlues"

3. If you beat him you will win 2 million vcash. If nobody wins it gets raised 1 million each week until someone does
added, will add props to tap contest for anyone with 6+ correct, 8+ correct, 4+ perfect pick 6+ correct
 
The Pipes! The Pipes!
Danny Silva -225
Danny Barlow -300

Jyo 1
Manel Kape -218
Andrea Lee/JJ Aldrich -1450 Fight starts round 2

Jyo 2
Chepe Mariscal -420
Cody Brundage/Julian Marquez 400 Fight doesn't go to decision

Jyo 3
Mario Pinto -550
Danny Barlow/Sam Patterson -400 Fight doesn't go to decision

Jyo 4
John Castaneda -320
Austen Lane/Mario Pinto -350 Fight doesn't go to decision

Jyo 6
William Gomis -218
Danny Silva -225
Mario Pinto -550

Jyo 7
Barlow wins inside distance -150
Aldrich wins by decision -135

Jyo 8
Mario Pinto -550
Danny Barlow -300
Andrea Lee/JJ Aldrich -1450 Fight starts round 2

BigFavs
Mario Pinto -550
Chepe Mariscal -420
John Castaneda -320

JustBleed
Fight doesn't go to decision
Cody Brundage/Julian Marquez 400
Danny Barlow/Sam Patterson -400

JustBleed 2
Fight doesn't go to decision
Austen Lane/Mario Pinto -350
Charles Johnson/Ramazonbek Temirov +135

LineMovement 1
Cody Brundage +100
William Gomis -218

LineMovement 2
Danny Silva -225
Mario Pinto -550

Expected Outcome
Barlow wins inside distance -150
Pinto wins inside distance -188

Expected Outcome 2
Gomis wins by decision -110
Mariscal wins inside distance -125

Permanence
Andrea Lee/JJ Aldrich -450 Fight goes to decision
Barlow wins inside distance -150

USA
Charles Johnson -125
Danny Silva -225
Chepe Mariscal -420
Danny Barlow -300

Europe
Mario Pinto -550
William Gomis -195
 
