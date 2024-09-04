UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Brady Props + Parlays 4pm ET 9-7 + Tap Contest

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Brady Props + Parlays 4pm ET 9-7 + Tap Contest. Please add to the discussion here.


To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you
 
The rule changes i figured Joey win but not eat so many, instead he set new record.

He needs to get to 100 to recreate this photo...

1725462218141.png
 
