UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Saint-Denis Props/Parlays + Tapology Contest-12pm ET 9-28

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Saint-Denis Props/Parlays 12pm ET 9-28. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you
 
Tap contest this week is : Can you beat Tapology Best


1. Post your tap card in here
2. If you beat Tapology Best you win 3 million vcash. If nobody wins this time, next time chance for 4 million vcash.
 
Doughie#1
Sy - 450
Klein - 800
St Denis - 270
BritoITD +105
2.84

Doughie#2 Judges can Doze (whats new?)
Bryan battle ITD +280
St Denis ITD - 160
Charriere / Gabriel fight ends ITD - 250
7.65
 
Doughie99 said:
@Dillydilly Please can you find me the odds for this bet :
@Isa chirps up in this thread : "A LIST!! A LIST!! I'M ON A LIST!!!"

You did say you can find the odds for any request...

Thank you
Click to expand...
Million to one

If you want to post your tapology picks see of you beat tapologys best. 3 million to one odds
 
