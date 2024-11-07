UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Prates - Props/Parlays 11-9 4pm ET

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Prates - Props/Parlays 11-9 4pm ET. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you


AS_Abdullah+Bam
Abdullah Mason -2000 (box, Friday 10PM ET)
Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez -1587 (box)
.12


AS_Abdullah+Bam_FightsEndITD
Mason vs Vasquez doesn't go 8 full rounds -375 (box, Friday)
Rodriguez vs Guevara doesn't go 12 full rounds -350 (box)
.63
 
AS_Abdullah+Bam
Abdullah Mason -2000 (box, Friday 10PM ET)
Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez -1587 (box)
.12


AS_Abdullah+Bam_FightsEndITD
Mason vs Vasquez doesn't go 8 full rounds -375 (box, Friday)
Rodriguez vs Guevara doesn't go 12 full rounds -350 (box)
.63


Will it look this easy against a better opponent?


www.tapology.com

Abdullah Mason vs. Yohan Vasquez, Davis vs. Lemos | Boxing Bout | Tapology

Mason vs. Vasquez at Davis vs. Lemos on Tapology. View Mason vs. Vasquez fight video, highlights, news, Twitter updates, and fight results.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com

www.tapology.com

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Pedro Guevara, Two Kings | Boxing Bout | Tapology

Rodriguez vs. Guevara at Two Kings on Tapology. View Rodriguez vs. Guevara fight video, highlights, news, Twitter updates, and fight results.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com



AS_Abdullah+Bam
Abdullah Mason -2000 (box, Friday 10PM ET)
Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez -1587 (box)
.12


AS_Abdullah+Bam_FightsEndITD
Mason vs Vasquez doesn't go 8 full rounds -375 (box, Friday)
Rodriguez vs Guevara doesn't go 12 full rounds -350 (box)
.63


Will it look this easy against a better opponent?


www.tapology.com

Abdullah Mason vs. Yohan Vasquez, Davis vs. Lemos | Boxing Bout | Tapology

Mason vs. Vasquez at Davis vs. Lemos on Tapology. View Mason vs. Vasquez fight video, highlights, news, Twitter updates, and fight results.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com

www.tapology.com

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Pedro Guevara, Two Kings | Boxing Bout | Tapology

Rodriguez vs. Guevara at Two Kings on Tapology. View Rodriguez vs. Guevara fight video, highlights, news, Twitter updates, and fight results.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com
