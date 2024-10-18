Dillydilly
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 11, 2019
- Messages
- 11,360
- Reaction score
- 29,742
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Pereira vs. Hernandez- Props/Parlays 4pm ET 10-19. Please add to the discussion here.
To Make a Parlay:
Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing
Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.
Any request, I can find the odds for you
Dilly1
AJ McKee Jr. -165
UFC Main Starts RD 2 -300
1.14
Jyo 1
Kyler Phillips -450
Anthony Hernandez/Michel Pereira -650 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.41
Jyo 2
Jessica Penne +155
Kyler Phillips/Rob Font -700 Fight starts round 2
1.91
Jyo 3
Michel Pereira +122
Darren Elkins -114
3.17
Jyo 4
Jake Hadley -500
Joselyne Edwards -250
0.68
Jyo 5
Charles Johnson -225
Austen Lane/Robelis Despaigne -1300 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.56
Jyo 6
Kyler Phillips -450
Jake Hadley -500
Joselyne Edwards -250
Charles Johnson -225
1.97
Jyo 7
Robelis Despaigne -335
Anthony Hernandez/Michel Pereira -300 Fight starts round 2
0.73
BigFavs
Jake Hadley -500
Kyler Phillips -450
Robelis Despaigne -335
0.9
JustBleed
Fight doesn't go to decision
Anthony Hernandez/Michel Pereira -650
Austen Lane/Robelis Despaigne -1300
0.24
JustBleed 2
Fight doesn't go to decision
Jake Hadley/Cameron Smotherman -250
Daniel Pineda/Darren Elkins -200
1.10
JustRound2
Fight starts round 2
Anthony Hernandez/Michel Pereira -300
Kyler Phillips/Rob Font -700
0.52
LineMovement 1
Kyler Phillips -450
Darren Elkins -114
1.29
LineMovement 2
Joselyne Edwards -250
Michel Pereira +122
2.11
Expected Outcome
Despaigne wins inside distance -295
Edwards wins by decision -140
1.30
Expected Outcome 2
Phillips wins by decision -124
Hadley wins inside distance -135
2.14
Last edited: