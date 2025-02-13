  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues props/parlays 4pm ET 2-15

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues props/parlays 4pm ET 2-15. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you

KDR IRL Parlay
Robocop
Vieira
Estevam
Smith
Delgado -3.5
+512

KDR IRL Parlay 2
Elijah Smith
Robocop
+132

legendtony IRL
Khao +180
Kattar +375
+1230

A-Team
Gregory Rodriguez by KO +135
Youssef Zalaal by submission +235
Edmen Shahbazyan by KO +110
15.53

Jyo 1
Youssef Zalal -450
Rafael Estevam -400

Jyo 2
Jared Cannonier +205
Jacqueline Cavalcanti/Julia Avila -850 Fight starts round 2

Jyo 3
Edmen Shahbazyan -380
Rodolfo Vieira -275

Jyo 4
Jacqueline Cavalcanti -649
Gregory Rodrigues/Jared Cannonier -333 Fight doesn't go to decision

Jyo 5
Jacqueline Cavalcanti -649
Edmen Shahbazyan -380
Jose Delgado -400

Jyo 6
Gabriel Bonfim -218
Rafael Estevam -480
Rodolfo Vieira -275

BigFavs
Jacqueline Cavalcanti -649
Youssef Zalal -450
Rafael Estevam -400
Jose Delgado -400
Edmen Shahbazyan -380

JustBleed
Fight doesn't go to decision
Gregory Rodrigues/Jared Cannonier -333
Gabriel Bonfim/Khaos Williams -200

Permanence
Edmen Shahbazyan -380
Jacqueline Cavalcanti -649

Brazil
Valter Walker -278
Gabriel Bonfim -218
Rafael Estevam -480
Rodolfo Vieira -275
Ismael Bonfim -218
Gregory Rodrigues -225
 
Also don't 'forget' to bet on yourselves
Dillydilly

Settled Event 'UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues props/parlays 4pm ET 2-15' - Outcome 'Tapology: Helax or Krixes defeats DrChaotic'

Wagers
8
Staked
$47,537,653.00
Amount paid out: $31,691,768.67

Krixes said:
120487-4674716.png
Click to expand...

helax said:
120487-4675602.png
Click to expand...
 
My only picks on this card were the below in a mix of several parley and outright bets.

Dolidze by decision +330
Vera +540
Ribero +300

Got an odds boost promo so the 3 bet parley paid out at +12500

Great night $23 bet , $895 returned.
 
