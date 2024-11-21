  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Figueiredo Props/Parlays 3AM ET 11-23 *Super Early Card*

Dillydilly

Dillydilly

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 11, 2019
Messages
11,678
Reaction score
30,850
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Figueiredo Props/Parlays 3AM ET 11-23 *Super Early Card*. Please add to the discussion here.


To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you

Dilly1
Cong Wang wins inside distance +140
Main Starts RD 4 -275
2.27

The Yan Yan Twins
Petr Yan
Xiaonan Yan
+104

AS1_Connie&Alex
Cong Wang -500
Oleksandr Zakhozhyi -1000 (box)
.32

AS2_Connie&Alex_ITD
Cong Wang wins ITD +140
Oleksandr Zakhozhyi wins ITD -450 (box)
1.93
BigFavs
Cong Wang -800
Xiaocan Feng -400
Lone'er Kavanagh -350
Mingyang Zhang -300
1.41

China
Cong Wang -800
Mingyang Zhang -300
Maheshate Hayisaer -190
Xiaonan Yan -175
Long Xiao -142
5.13

England
Lone'er Kavanagh -350
Kiru Sahota -112
1.43

USA
Ozzy Diaz +270
Carlos Hernandez -162
4.98

Russia
Petr Yan -300
Muslim Salikhov -175
1.10
 
Last edited:
IMG-2202.jpg



🥊
https://www.tapology.com/fightcente...oleksandr-hunter-zakhozhyi-vs-labinot-xhoxhaj





👊🏻
 
Added
 
