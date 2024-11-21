Dillydilly
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Figueiredo Props/Parlays 3AM ET 11-23 *Super Early Card*. Please add to the discussion here.
To Make a Parlay:
Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing
Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.
Any request, I can find the odds for you
Dilly1
Cong Wang wins inside distance +140
Main Starts RD 4 -275
2.27
The Yan Yan Twins
Petr Yan
Xiaonan Yan
+104
AS1_Connie&Alex
Cong Wang -500
Oleksandr Zakhozhyi -1000 (box)
.32
AS2_Connie&Alex_ITD
Cong Wang wins ITD +140
Oleksandr Zakhozhyi wins ITD -450 (box)
1.93
BigFavs
Cong Wang -800
Xiaocan Feng -400
Lone'er Kavanagh -350
Mingyang Zhang -300
1.41
China
Cong Wang -800
Mingyang Zhang -300
Maheshate Hayisaer -190
Xiaonan Yan -175
Long Xiao -142
5.13
England
Lone'er Kavanagh -350
Kiru Sahota -112
1.43
USA
Ozzy Diaz +270
Carlos Hernandez -162
4.98
Russia
Petr Yan -300
Muslim Salikhov -175
1.10
