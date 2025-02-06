  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

UFC 312: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 - Props/Parlays 6pm ET 2-8

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 312: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 - Props/Parlays 6pm ET 2-8. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you
 
KDR free money parlay
DDP
Tatiana Suarez
Bellato
Matthews
Steele
Jousset
Salkilld
+1293

KDR free money parlay II
DDP
Tatiana Suarez
Teixeira
Bellato
Matthews
Steele
Jousset
Salkilld
+2274

KDR 3 Piece
Steele
Jousset
Salkilld
+126
 
