UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2

Beneil agreed.



Dumas has the better conditioning, it's not like he has a weak chin, that Ruz ko was sus with that eye poke. And Reese has a shotty gas tank, cant even put away a moving punching bag , and he was a -800 favorite.



Dumas is also a dec machine, easy fighter to handicap.





Big red flag for me is that Ridder took till R3 to submit Gm3 who had on average tapped in R1 to sub fighters. He under performed for my liking.



If he's going to take that long to subdue Holland, he's going to eat a lot of abuse . Holland is a lanky fighter with a long reach and solid power, he can chin Ridder. Id pass on this one.



Unless maybe playing the sub 3 prop bet maybe , too chaotic for me.