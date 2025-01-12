  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2

Islam and Umar lines are too wide. Dogs playable in the main and co-main imo.
 
Holland once again the favorite over a MW grappler? Cashing that dog line all day long.

Perez interests me since she seems like a decent wrestler and Rosa has not fought many girls looking to take her down since McMann took her to school, only had one takedown attempted against her since then, by Dumont, which succeeded. Feels worth a flier at +160.

Gonna wait for some props to see if I can take the edge off some of the favorites, might take a stab at Carpenter if the odds get even bigger.
 
Imo Beneil is very live, chin is the only thing that's done him dirty for the biggest fights of his career. Putting that aside I don't think it would be unreasonable for him to grind on Moicano. He's usually got the better of fellow BJJ guys in these sorts of matchups.

Dumas I don't think is worth it, especially not against a guy who can match his dimensions and actually has some aggression in the UFC. Maybe live-bet territory if you notice Zach slowing down or something.
 
Beneil agreed.

Dumas has the better conditioning, it's not like he has a weak chin, that Ruz ko was sus with that eye poke. And Reese has a shotty gas tank, cant even put away a moving punching bag , and he was a -800 favorite.

Dumas is also a dec machine, easy fighter to handicap.

Big red flag for me is that Ridder took till R3 to submit Gm3 who had on average tapped in R1 to sub fighters. He under performed for my liking.

If he's going to take that long to subdue Holland, he's going to eat a lot of abuse . Holland is a lanky fighter with a long reach and solid power, he can chin Ridder. Id pass on this one.

Unless maybe playing the sub 3 prop bet maybe , too chaotic for me.
 
Islam and Umar lines are too wide. Dogs playable in the main and co-main imo.
You think there will be that big a delta between his ML and dec line? Man, if that's true his decision line will be must play. I agree, he's live to win but not finish.
 
Quite frankly, De Ridder looked like dogshit until Gerald gassed. Now maybe that's first UFC fight jitters or whatever. But I'd need to see something more from him before I'd trust him.
 
Christian Rodriguez dec line was around 450-500+ and he was like a 220+ ML.

Caliera dec line was 600+ at 240+ ML

Merab vs Yan was 200+ Ml and 340+ dec, which is 70% + ML
Merab at 260+(260+180 or 70% = 440) could estimate be around 440-480+ give or take. Depends how stingy the book is.

Still good value for a fight i believe to be 50/50
 
Considering he's the only guy other than Hermansson to tap him, I'd say he did fine. 2013 sub losses aren't relevant to me when it comes to that tbh.

It's more of a play regarding Holland's consistent weakness towards bigger grapplers, don't think his 54% TDD rate will help him here, and once it hits the mat he'll be far behind in terms of skills imo.
 
