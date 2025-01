Already played Jiri at 2.15.

I think I'll play Dariush also. His chin sucks but Moicano doesn't have the power of Charles and Arman, and Beneil is pretty good at dealing with grapplers.



Considered Holland but this guy is just not trustworthy, got some good skills but takes some stupid decisions. RDR is obviously very good on the mat, but his striking defense is awful and he uses just trips or throws from clinch to get TDs. Pass at current odds.



Thinking about playing Arman. I thought Islam would have made quick work with Poirier and finally the fight was closer than what I expected... Don't know if it was just a night off for him or if the cut affected him somehow. Anyway hoping people keep parlaying him so I'll get better odds on Arman.