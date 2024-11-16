  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

UFC 309 PBP

svmr_db

svmr_db

Gold Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 9, 2019
Messages
17,678
Reaction score
68,853
3538.png

3476.png




en.m.wikipedia.org

UFC 309 - Wikipedia

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org

www.sherdog.com

UFC 309 - Jones vs. Miocic

UFC 309 - Jones vs. Miocic pits Jon Bones Jones vs Stipe Miocic fight in Madison Square Garden, New York, New York, United States on Nov 16, 2024.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

www.tapology.com

UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic | MMA Event | Tapology

UFC 309 took place Saturday, November 16, 2024 with 12 fights at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com
 
Last edited:
guesswhoseback said:
Hardy draftkings
Hardy bet
Hardy dec pubsportsradio
Click to expand...

I used Moura DK. She's now favored, and she's super cheap. The line moved so much they're basically making me use her. Your advantage will be that Hardy's ownership will be super low if she does put up a good score.
 
mkess101 said:
I used Moura DK. She's now favored, and she's super cheap. The line moved so much they're basically making me use her. Your advantage will be that Hardy's ownership will be super low if she does put up a good score.
Click to expand...

Fucking hell on the anders Weidman fucked a lot of draftkings lineups and I need hardy but my draftkings lineups are just like my parlays random fucking shit but either way good luck most I've ever won in a contest was like 200$ or something like that
 
Moura just too big. Huge size difference.
Looks like two weight class difference
 
That was an easy win. And Moura didn't even fight as aggressive as she usually does.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Stat_Collector
UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic
4 5 6
Replies
119
Views
3K
Marko Atanasovik
Marko Atanasovik
svmr_db
Burns vs Brady PBP
5 6 7
Replies
122
Views
3K
Thesnake101
Thesnake101
svmr_db
UFC 303 PBP
13 14 15
Replies
281
Views
6K
mkess101
mkess101
svmr_db
UFC 305 PBP Discussion
9 10 11
Replies
212
Views
5K
EndlessCritic
EndlessCritic
svmr_db
Magny vs Prates PBP Discussion
2 3
Replies
44
Views
537
sonhow
sonhow

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,323
Messages
56,514,582
Members
175,262
Latest member
thadnt

Share this page

Back
Top