UFC 309 PBP

mkess101 said: I used Moura DK. She's now favored, and she's super cheap. The line moved so much they're basically making me use her. Your advantage will be that Hardy's ownership will be super low if she does put up a good score. Click to expand...

Fucking hell on the anders Weidman fucked a lot of draftkings lineups and I need hardy but my draftkings lineups are just like my parlays random fucking shit but either way good luck most I've ever won in a contest was like 200$ or something like that