Taking a chance on Miller rd 1 and his ML. Damon's a gritty physical guy but up a weight class and on the heels of not being able to keep a good pace in his last few fights I think he loses again.



The Chepe fight in particular was an extremely poor showing for him since he looked completely done after 1 round and was stuck in the mud for the rest of it.



Jim can still crack, and in fact it's what he prefers to do nowadays to set things up, and Damon doesn't have good defense. Miller sub could be live as well since I could see him forcing a bad shot out of Damon and jumping for a guilly.



Tybura's worth a shot, as long as he doesn't get chinned he should be able to outgrapple Diniz. Mulling over Brahimaj at dog odds since Gall is dumb and shit, but Ramiz is the definition of a regional fighter who is fodder for just about anyone with a pulse.