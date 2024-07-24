Media UFC 305: Dricus du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya official Fight Poster

Who wins?

I liked them better when they tried
zachary-sandberg-asset.jpg
 
I can’t believe that an organization of this size is this bad at this .
If I didn’t know who all of these people were already and I only briefly glanced at the poster and didn’t take the time to read it , I would assume some new boy band was coming to town soon
 
They missed out on the clear play for this fight.

T'Challa (Dricus) vs Killmonger (Izzy).
 
Ares Black said:
No way was that an official UFC poster. Way too good.
Elvis. said:
I can’t believe that an organization of this size is this bad at this .
If I didn’t know who all of these people were already and I only briefly glanced at the poster and didn’t take the time to read it , I would assume some new boy band was coming to town soon
The UFC can definitely learn a thing or two from GLORY when it comes down to Fight Posters:

1721866074885.jpeg
 
Let's go Izzy.

DDP seems like his heart is in the right place but..

Izzy is the more intriguing fighter, would be exciting to see him as champ again.
 
What a terrible co-main for a ppv. To be expected given last year's Strickland/Izzy card.

305 & 306 are looking horrible. No excuse given that almost every division's top-15 are mostly unbooked
 
Came here expecting lots of piss yellow... Leaving disappointed💦
 
What a waste that they couldn't make this happen in Africa after telling us for years they're going to africa. This would have been huge there.
 
I voted for DDP cause I haven’t seen Izzy since Strickland made him quit.


Prime for prime condition: Izzy stops DDP!
 
predicted Izzy would lose to DDP before even the strickland fight.

not going back.
 
