SHE'S GONE



There's a place I know where we can go, and talk through all of our issues.

I say this because even when you left I just stared at your picture...I missed you.

When you came back it was bliss, then I remembered this...love is broken with no fixes, you're still blowing me kisses.



I watch you pack up and leave again, Im not just losing my girl I'm also losing a friend.

We used to say that we'll be friends for life and nothing would ever take that away, but I feel the emptiness inside...each and every lonely fuckin day.



I wish you stayed, but if you did I'd want you to leave again...we can no longer be friends, and none of that depends...on me.

You pushed and I was sick of pulling...my fuckin hair out, because I cared more than you did...so kick rocks kid.



Wanted to love you forever, but you never did...went to someone else and had a kid, and he can't stand you either.

So now you're just a breeder?..bred love with me only to watch it burn...bred a child with him and you're not even there to watch him learn.



You're lost bitch and nobody can find you but you.

Do you even have a clue?...where you are, or where you're goin?

Trying to rekindle the love that used to be flowin...but you're slip is showin, and I see your cards, so you better not play that hand.



You're gone and there's no turning back, you're fuckin wack why'd you attack...all that I cherish the most, then laugh with your friends and boast?

Im out, never to be seen again...I not only lost my girl, but I lost my best fuckin friend.



~SL