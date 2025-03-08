Jackonfire
Main Card (PPV 10pm ET/7pm PT)
205: Alex Pereira (12-2) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (20-1-1, 1NC)
155: Justin Gaethje (25-5) vs. Rafael Fiziev (12-3)
155: Jalin Turner (14-8) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (16-5)
115: Amanda Lemos (14-4-1) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (17-5)
155: King Green (32-16-1, 1NC) vs. Maurício Ruffy (11-1)
How to Watch UFC 313
The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday once again turns to Alex Pereira to shoulder a pay-per-view marquee, as the Brazilian boogeyman defends his undisputed middleweight crown opposite Magomed Ankalaev.
www.sherdog.com
UFC 313 ‘Pereira vs. Ankalaev’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
Sherdog's live UFC 313 coverage will begin Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET.
www.sherdog.com